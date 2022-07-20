ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, OH

Ohio police give more information after boy dies in mowing accident

By D.K. Wright
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZMHgu_0gmEs9fN00
(File/Getty)

MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Sheriff Charles Black calls Friday’s incident a “very horrific accident.”

The sheriff said the 13-year-old boy was mowing on a lawn tractor outside a church fellowship hall.

He said a neighbor heard yelling and went to investigate, and found the mower had gone over an embankment and flipped onto the boy.

Sheriff Black said the boy was transported to Wetzel County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Comments / 49

Linda Kratko
3d ago

my heart breaks for the family. Hope someone starts a gofundme page. it makes me sick and furious that actors and music industry people actually have the audacity to ask for financial help and get it !!!!! Hope people show support for this family.

Reply
16
Mary J Babics
3d ago

OMG that’s horrible 😮😢 This is the first time hearing anything about this. When did it happen? How? Prayers to the family 🙏

Reply
16
Robert Lumbrusco
3d ago

So sad. But I'll tell you one thing. That young man was mowing the church yard. Probably a volunteer. I doubt they would pay someone that young. I have to believe God chose to call him home and he is in the company of the Lord.

Reply(3)
9
Related
Your Radio Place

The Guernsey County Sheriff has a warning about leaving old phones around the house

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – The Guernsey County Sheriff’s office is recommending that parents dispose of old phones to keep them away from children. Sheriff Jeffrey Paden has offered this proposal because children playing with phones are able to call 9-1-1 just by pressing the power button too many times. By doing this, the 9-1-1 call can tie up critical emergency lines.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Canton Man Arrested in New Phila, Wanted in 3 Other States

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Canton man was arrested in New Philadelphia early Friday morning, but it wasn’t your typical police pursuit. After a short high-speed chase in his car, police say Daniel Duran climbed the exterior stairs of a downtown building and broke a window to get inside.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Your Radio Place

Runaway horse found in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Troopers from the Zanesville Post of the State Highway Patrol are looking for an owner of a runaway horse. The horse was found roaming along U.S. 40 and I-70 around 4 o’clock Friday morning. Troopers secured the horse but have not located the owner. The...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Muskingum County Court finds man guilty of felonious assault

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Following a two-day trial, jurors in Muskingum County found Brandon Hultgren guilty on two counts of felonious assault. On February 16 of this year, Hultgren reportedly used a wooden shovel handle to attack and seriously injure his victim, a. Mount Perry man and former friend. Hultgren...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Accidents
Monroe County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Your Radio Place

Suspect in Cambridge Shooting in Custody

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A suspect in a shooting in Cambridge earlier this month is in custody. 38-year old Allen Henderson Jr. of Cambridge allegedly shot the victim, identified as Tyler Schultz, at an apartment in the 400 block of Steubenville Avenue on July 10th. Schultz was taken to Grant Medical Center in Columbus for treatment of a gunshot wound to the face.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Accident#Sheriff Black#Wetzel County Hospital
WDTV

Pursuit on I-79 ends in crash in Lewis County, suspect charged

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A high-speed pursuit has ended in a crash in Lewis County. Officers were initially alerted to a vehicle theft in the White Oaks area of Bridgeport within about two minutes of it being taken, according to the Bridgeport Police Department. Officers were able to locate the...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Weirton Police Officers now in all three schools in city

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) Weirton Police Officers are now going to be in all three schools in the city. Currently there was a resource officer at Weir High and Middle Schools but there was a Hancock County Deputy at Weirton Elementary School. Chief Charlie Kush says he discussed it with Hancock County Sheriff Scott Gittings, they […]
WEIRTON, WV
wtuz.com

Two Wednesday Pursuits Lead to Arrest

Nick McWilliams reporting – A pair of pursuits by the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office led to two arrests. According to sheriff’s reports, the first pursuit began just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, when deputies and the Uhrichsville Police Department attempted a traffic stop on Dylan Peck. Peck, who...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Local Ohio State Patrol Conducting OVI Checkpoint

Mary Alice Reporting – As a way to deter impaired driving the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office, will host an OVI checkpoint. The initiative is funded through federal grants and the local one will be held Friday evening. The exact location...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
10TV

9,700+ AEP Ohio customers without power in Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thousands of AEP Ohio customers in central Ohio are without power as heavy rain, heavy winds and thunderstorms are rolling through the area Saturday. As of 5 p.m., the company's website showed that the outage has impacted 9,712 customers in Franklin County, 4,542 customers in Athens County, 2,273 customers in Delaware County, 1,843 customers in Pike County, 1,471 customers in Licking County. 1,172 customers in Coshocton county and 1,041 customers in Muskingum County.
WDTV

24-year-old woman dies in Mon. Co. crash

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A 24-year-old woman died in a Monongalia County crash Sunday morning. Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a single vehicle crash on I-68 westbound near mile marker 12 around 7:20 a.m. Sunday, according to a release from Sheriff Palmer. The driver of the vehicle,...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Brooke EMS and Fire applauded for fast action during ATV accident

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Officials spoke highly of response times and care during Friday night’s ATV-Side by Side accident during Tuesday’s Commission Meeting. Sheriff Richard Beatty applauded Brooke County EMS on how they handled the accident on the site. 911 Director Christina White did the same, saying it’s rare to need four helicopters for an […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

49K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy