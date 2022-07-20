Ohio police give more information after boy dies in mowing accident

(File/Getty)

MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Sheriff Charles Black calls Friday’s incident a “very horrific accident.”

The sheriff said the 13-year-old boy was mowing on a lawn tractor outside a church fellowship hall.

He said a neighbor heard yelling and went to investigate, and found the mower had gone over an embankment and flipped onto the boy.

Sheriff Black said the boy was transported to Wetzel County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.