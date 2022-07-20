ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelzer, SC

Bond denied for 17-year-old Pelzer teen charged in death of 4-year-old girl

By Tamia Boyd, Greenville News
 3 days ago
A Pelzer teen was denied bond Wednesday after he was arrested and charged in the death of a 4-year-old girl whose body was found in a wooded area on Chevy Chase Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.

The child's death Tuesday comes four years after the Pelzer family lost another child, a 1-year-old boy who died of a heat stroke in a hot car.

William Micah Hester, 17, was charged with murder after deputies said he suffocated Joanna Lockaby, according to an arrest warrant from the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

Lockaby was found in a plastic bin behind the home where she lived with Hester, her half-brother, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lt. Ryan Flood said in an email.

The Sheriff's Office responded to Chevy Chase Boulevard around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, after receiving a call that the 4-year-old girl was missing. After searching the premises, she was found around 2:45 p.m. and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office and the Greenville County Coroner's Office.

During Hester's bond hearing, his father, William Hester, said nobody knew him better than his parents.

"There's plenty of people who would testify that Micah would not do anything like this on purpose. I know my boy, he's never been in trouble and he loved his sister," William Hester said during the bond hearing Wednesday.

Joanna was related to Jojo Lockaby, a 1-year-old who died of an apparent heat stroke in a parked vehicle in Greenville May 31, 2018.

Jojo's grandmother suffered a medical complication outside the SUV while Jojo was still strapped inside, Joanna and Jojo's mother, Krista Nix, told The Greenville News in 2018.

William Hester recalled a recent day he and William Micah Hester went outside to play with Joanna and drew on the concrete with chalk.

"We lost Joanna. I just don't wanna lose my son," William Hester said.

Before leaving the bond hearing, William Hester blew a kiss and waved goodbye to his son.

Hester will be housed in the Greenville County Detention Center before being moved to the Juvenile Detention Center in Columbia.

A motive for Lockaby's death is still under investigation, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Tamia Boyd is a Michigan native who covers breaking news in Greenville. Email her at tboyd@gannett.com, and follow her on Twitter @tamiamb.

