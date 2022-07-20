ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Snake Bytes: 7/20 All Star Edition

By Justin27
azsnakepit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiamondbacks chase upside late in MLB draft, select Hamilton’s Gavin Turley in 19th round. https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2022/07/19/gavin-turley-hamilton-high-school-drafted-arizona-diamondbacks-late-round/10102917002/. Source: Arizona Diamondbacks agree to terms with top draft pick Druw Jones. (Nick Piecoro) https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2022/07/19/arizona-diamondbacks-agree-terms-top-draft-pick-druw-jones/10098804002/. Druw Jones, D-backs agree to record deal for HS player (source) (Steve Gilbert) (Also covered here, yesterday. https://www.azsnakepit.com/2022/7/19/23270206/druw-jones-reported-signing-with-d-backs...

