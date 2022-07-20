ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Mountaineer sets new record for pushing peanut up peak with his nose

By Cat Ellis
A Colorado man has set a new record for pushing a peanut up one of the state's 14ers (mountains over 14,000ft high) using his nose. The bizarre challenge is a 94-year-old tradition, and involves getting down on the ground and shoving the legume up Pikes Peak using your face.

As Outside Online reports, Bob Salem managed to push a peanut 13 miles up the Barr Trail using an interesting contraption constructed from a plastic spoon and a mask from a ventilation system.

With this device firmly in place, Salem completed the course in seven days – a full day faster than the previous record, and two days after than his goal. Pikes Peak, also known as America's Mountain, is known for its spectacular scenery, but that's something Salem was unable to appreciate on his week-long mission.

Pretty weird

"It’s a pretty weird tradition, so it feels pretty good," he said. "Feels pretty weird, too. But, you know, Manitou Springs keeping it weird. I love collecting history of the local area and stuff like that, so getting to be a part of it and actually being out there is pretty cool."

The first peanut-pusher, Bill Williams, was the first to achieve the feat in 1929, completing the task in order to win a $50 bet (about $856 today). Salem had no such motivation, doing the peanut push purely for the kudos. "I actually volunteered for this," he told Fox 21 News Colorado .

