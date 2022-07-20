ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car reportedly slams into a building in Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)

A car reportedly slammed into a building late Tuesday morning in Baton Rouge. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place at Plank Rd. and Sumrall Dr [...]

