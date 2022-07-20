Chowan, Bertie get grants to expand internet access

Residents in Chowan and Bertie counties are in line to benefit from $23.4 million in state grants awarded to expand internet access in 12 underserved North Carolina counties.

The N.C. Department of Information Technology’s Broadband Infrastructure Office awarded the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology, or GREAT, grants, Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced Tuesday.

“Reliable and affordable high-speed internet is a necessity for all North Carolinians to work, learn, connect and access online health care,” Cooper said. “These GREAT grants awards will help thousands more North Carolina families and businesses across the state access high-speed internet and the opportunities it brings.”

The grants are part of Cooper’s plan to invest nearly $2 billion in federal and state funds to close the digital divide in North Carolina.

The GREAT program provides matching grants to internet service providers and electric membership cooperatives that partner with North Carolina counties to compete for funding to expand high-speed internet service to underserved areas of the state.

Bertie and Chowan counties were among the counties in northeastern North Carolina to benefit from the grants.

The other 10 counties to receive grant money are Alexander, Avery, Clay, Cleveland, Davidson, Gaston, Hyde, Lincoln, New Hanover and Stanly.