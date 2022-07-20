ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man Who Died in Fall at The Weeknd Concert at The Linc ID’d

By Eddie Davis
Cat Country 107.3
Cat Country 107.3
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As more than 67,000 fans made their way out of Lincoln Financial Field last Thursday night after a concert with The Weeknd, one man lost his balance while sitting on an escalator rail and fell approximately 40 feet. CBS3 reports that a friend has identified the...

