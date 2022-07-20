ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bank, NJ

No AC Closes Hospital Emergency Room On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wKXJu_0gmEptqp00
Hackensack Meridian Health Systems Photo Credit: Google Maps

Air conditioning was not working at a Jersey Shore hospital forcing its emergency room to temporarily close, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The malfunction occurred at about 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 20 at Hackensack Meridian Health Systems, 1 Riverview Plaza in Red Bank, initial reports said.

The hospital was expected to divert ER patients to other hospitals for about four hours while repairs were made, a report said.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocscanner.news

RED BANK: CRISIS AVERTED WHEN RIVERVIEW ER HAD NO AC

Yesterday Riverview Medical Center’s Emergency Room Department found themselves without air conditioning in the middle of a heatwave. Many agencies pulled together to create a temporary fix. The Monmouth County Sheriff issued the following statement:. SheriffGolden commends #MCSONJ OEM along with NJ EMS Task Force, Monmouth County EMS Coordinators,...
RED BANK, NJ
NBC New York

NJ Hospital Emergency Room Evacuated After A/C Units Go Offline, Mayor Says

A New Jersey hospital evacuated its emergency room and nearby units Wednesday after air conditioning units went offline with dangerously hot temperatures on tap for the foreseeable future, according to officials. Hackensack Meridian Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank confirmed the A/C issue in a statement and said it was...
HACKENSACK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Bank, NJ
Health
City
Red Bank, NJ
Daily Voice

Gym Fire Doused Off Route 17

Firefighters doused an early-morning commercial blaze off Route 17. The two-alarm fire broke out in a building that houses Powerhouse Gym on McKee Drive in Mahwah around 7 a.m. Firefighters had it knocked down in under a half-hour. Island Road was temporarily closed. No injuries were reported. Mahwah firefighters brought...
MAHWAH, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: WORKING STRUCTURE FIRE

There was a fully involved working fire on the 400 block of New York Ave earlier this afternoon. There has not been an update on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage. Rate:. PreviousJACKSON: SIX FLAGS GREAT ADVENTURE CLOSED. NextTOMS RIVER: POLICE RELEASE DETAILS OF FATAL...
BRICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Child Struck By Car On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A child was struck by a car in Monmouth County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.The crash occurred at about 3:15 p.m. Friday, July 22 at Deal Lake Drive and Kingsley Street in Asbury Park. The victim was reported to be conscious and alert, an unconfirmed report said. CHECK BACK...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
njbmagazine.com

First Intraoperative MRI System in NJ Installed at Hackensack University Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center has become the first hospital in New Jersey to acquire an intraoperative magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. The Siemens Healthineers MAGNETOM Combi Suite allows for MR images to be taken before surgery, enhancing presurgical planning, as well as during the procedure, to improve the accuracy of brain tumor removal. When not in use during surgery, the MRI suite is available for diagnostic imaging, adding to the hospital’s existing arsenal of imaging tools.
HACKENSACK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Unconfirmed Reports#Medical Services#Jersey Shore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Shore News Network

Ocean and Monmouth Counties Placed on Water Usage Restrictions, Odd, Even Watering Days

TOMS RIVER, NJ – American Water, a major regional water service utility is now asking residents to cut back on watering amid a short-term drought and heat wave. “Given the recent consecutive days of hot, dry weather in Monmouth and Ocean Counties, New Jersey American Water is asking that customers in this region restrict their outdoor water use to odd/even days until further notice to help ease the demand on water supplies,” the company said today.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

3 People Killed In Toms River Crash (DEVELOPING)

Three people were killed in a crash in Toms River, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The collision between a tow truck and SUV occurred at about 12:30 a.m. Friday, July 22 at Lakehurst Road and Hospital Drive, initial reports said. Toms River police were not immediately available for comment.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Six Flags Suffers Major Power Outage (DEVELOPING)

Six Flags Great Adventure suffered a parkwide power outage, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The outage was reported at about 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 22. Guests were being turned away from entering the park, an unconfirmed report said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free...
JACKSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Four Dead In Newark Crash With Tractor Trailer

Four people died in a crash involving two cars and a tractor trailer early Saturday, July 23 in Newark. A car rear-ended a tractor-trailer then burst into flames, trapping occupants around 4:30 a.m. on Frelinghuysen Avenue, developing reports say. Another vehicle was severely damaged. The four who died apparently suffered...
NEWARK, NJ
ahherald.com

Odd/Even Watering for Monmouth County Customers of American Water

CAMDEN, N.J. – Given the recent consecutive days of hot, dry weather in Monmouth and Ocean Counties, New Jersey American Water is asking that customers in this region restrict their outdoor water use to odd/even days until further notice to help ease the demand on water supplies. “The recent...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

How Does The Base Impact Its Neighbors?

LAKEHURST – A public hearing will be held on a study determining if Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst is a good neighbor. It will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26 at the Lakehurst Elementary School, 301 Union Avenue. The Regional Compatible Use Study will address...
LAKEHURST, NJ
Shore News Network

Some Toms River Township Residents Placed on Water Restrictions

TOMS RIVER, NJ – If you live in Toms River’s barrier island water communities, you are now being advised to cut back on your outdoor water usage. “New Jersey American Water customers are advised to limit their outdoor water usage to odd/even days, matching the day to your street address number,” said Art Gallagher, assistant to Mayor Maurice Hill. “Toms River residents of the barrier island…Ortley Beach, North Beach, Normandy Beach and Ocean Beach are serviced by New Jersey American Water.”
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
320K+
Followers
48K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy