Chester County commits $434,444 of ARPA funds

Hello to everyone! It is good to be here with you one more time. For this is the day the Lord has made, so let us be happy in it and take things one day at a time. This week, I do not have much news. I just want to let you know how blessed we/you are; even though sometimes we may not feel like it, we are. The other morning, when I was praying at 3 a.m., I was thanking the Lord for his Grace and Mercy. I was thinking about all of the shootings, children missing, wars, the wildfires in California, New Mexico, Colorado and so many other states, the unprecedented amounts of rainfall causing substantial flooding, rockslides and mudslides within Yellowstone National Park, cars falling in potholes, etc. I just found out that in Hickman County, the Tennessee City Volunteer Fire Department is asking for prayers after a firefighter was injured on the scene of a vehicle fire in Hickman County. This could have been one of ours in Chester County. I felt sad with all of the things going on around us, but then, the Lord had me to read 2 Corinthians 12:9 – “And He said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient for you, for My strength is made perfect in weakness.’ I read 2 Chronicles 7:14 next, and it reads, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” So let us pray and keep the faith.

CHESTER COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO