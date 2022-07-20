ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, TN

Chester County commits $434,444 of ARPA funds

By Kevin Morris
Chester County Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chester County Commission meeting was conducted with an audience full of Chester County residents who came with expectations of the ARPA funds (Covid-19 Relief funds) being committed to different projects. By the end of the meeting, $434,444.35 was dedicated. The largest amount of money committed was a donation...

chestercountyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chester County Independent

Henderson donates 100K to Dixie Youth

Mayor Bobby King and the City of Henderson board of aldermen all agreed in giving $100,000 of the city ARPA funds to the Chester County Dixie Youth. Their intention is for Dixie Youth to use the funds to upgrade the outdated lights at the ballpark and install LED lights. With...
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
Chester County Independent

News from the Henderson Community of Chester County

Hello to everyone! It is good to be here with you one more time. For this is the day the Lord has made, so let us be happy in it and take things one day at a time. This week, I do not have much news. I just want to let you know how blessed we/you are; even though sometimes we may not feel like it, we are. The other morning, when I was praying at 3 a.m., I was thanking the Lord for his Grace and Mercy. I was thinking about all of the shootings, children missing, wars, the wildfires in California, New Mexico, Colorado and so many other states, the unprecedented amounts of rainfall causing substantial flooding, rockslides and mudslides within Yellowstone National Park, cars falling in potholes, etc. I just found out that in Hickman County, the Tennessee City Volunteer Fire Department is asking for prayers after a firefighter was injured on the scene of a vehicle fire in Hickman County. This could have been one of ours in Chester County. I felt sad with all of the things going on around us, but then, the Lord had me to read 2 Corinthians 12:9 – “And He said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient for you, for My strength is made perfect in weakness.’ I read 2 Chronicles 7:14 next, and it reads, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” So let us pray and keep the faith.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
Chester County Independent

Local 4-H shines at TN 4-H/FFA Beef Expo

Chester County 4-H/FFA was well represented at the State Beef Expo in Lebanon in early July. This show is held annually in the summer for 4-H/FFA students from all across the state. A total of 177 exhibitors showed 357 animals. During the two-day event competitors participated in showmanship, heifer and...
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Chester County, TN
Government
County
Chester County, TN
Chester County Independent

Early voting kicks off in Chester County with 175 in first day

More than 500 Chester Countians had turned out to vote in the 2022 General Election as of Tuesday evening, July 19. According to the Chester County Election Commission, 59 people had voted by mail prior to Early Voting. Total voters for July 15, 16, 17 and 18 were 175, 70, 137 and 121, respectively, with a total of 7 by mail votes added in that same time frame. These numbers represent 5.3% of the total registered voters in Chester County. Early voting continues through July 30, with polls open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, from 8 to 7 on Thursday and 8 to noon on Saturday. Photographed above, Sherry Cook signs in to vote with assistance from election worker Jan Priddy.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
Chester County Independent

News from the New Friendship & Mifflin Communities of Chester County

Hello and good day to all! This is Saturday, July 16. It is 94 degrees and humidity makes it feel like it is 101 degrees. There is a slight breeze noted; skies are a beautiful blue with white clouds. The forecast calls for the possibility of rain this evening and maybe Sunday. Our flowers on the deck are doing well with continued tending. Our purple petunias are growing wild, and some are reaching toward the sky. I pinch the dead buds off most days. We have some pink on the front porch with pink and white (bicolor) geraniums – very pretty.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Solid Waste Convenience Center to close intermittently on Friday

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local solid waste center will see intermittent closures on Friday. The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department says that the Madison County Solid Waste Convenience Center at 95 Passmore Lane will close randomly due to driveway repairs. “The site will be closed at times on Friday,”...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

JMCSS superintendent talks achievements, next steps for district

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local leaders heard from Jackson-Madison County School Superintendent Dr. Marlon King on district achievements and what the next steps are. King says after the pandemic caused a decline in reading scores for students. They then decided to bring students back in person and the numbers started to increase.
JACKSON, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Perkins
Person
Triple H
WBBJ

Blown transformer to close Muse Park south entrance for two weeks

JACKSON, Tenn. — The south entrance of Muse Park in Jackson will be closed for approximately two weeks. According to the City of Jackson’s Recreation and Parks Department, the closure is due to a blown transformer. A news release states that Jackson Energy Authority has been notified. “For...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Tyson donates 40,000 lbs of food to Helping Hand of Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Tyson Foods is helping one nonprofit address food insecurity. Helping Hand of Humboldt is an organization that provides free groceries, hot lunches, showers, free toiletry and clothing to the greater Gibson County area. Executive Director Jocelyn Bundy says they try to minister to all the needs...
HUMBOLDT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arpa#Asbestos#City Limits#Dixie Youth#The Dixie Youth Board#District 2 Comm
Chester County Independent

Bill Brown Obituary – June 1, 1933 – July 16, 2022

William Ellis “Bill” Brown, 89, of Henderson passed away Saturday evening, July 16, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Shackelford Funeral Directors – Crook Avenue Chapel with Bro. Ben Flatt officiating. Burial will follow in Chester County Memory Gardens....
HENDERSON, TN
WBBJ

4 arrests made in Carroll County drug investigation

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — A joint investigation and a search of two homes led to four arrests. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says that multiple agencies have been investigating drug activity since January in drug-free zones in both McKenzie and Huntingdon. Their news release says that a home on...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Old Hickory Steakhouse demolished after fire in 2021

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson staple has been torn down. From 1969 to 2007, Village Inn Pizza brought in people from all over Tennessee. The spot was known to be a hang out for teens and just an overall place to have fun while being safe. In 2007 the...
JACKSON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Chester County Independent

Celebrate Beef Day at the Farmers’ Market

July is Beef Month in Tennessee, and UT Extension will be celebrating Beef Day Friday, July 29, at the Henderson Farmers’ Market. The Tennessee Beef Council will be offering giveaways including spices, recipes, etc., from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Stop by between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. for a grilled hotdog or hamburger lunch prepared by the Chester County 4-H Livestock Club.
HENDERSON, TN
Chester County Independent

DANNY MITCHELL Obituary – Jan. 9, 1958 – July 12, 2022

Danny Keith Mitchell, 64, of Pinson passed away on July 12, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. To honor his request, there will be no public visitation or service. Burial will be in New Friendship Cemetery. He was born in Henderson, the son of the late William Edgar and Dorothy...
PINSON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy