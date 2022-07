Lexington Tennessee will host the Metal Devastation Festival which will take place in early October this year and features a bevy of Death Metal and Doom Metal bands. However, the sleepy town in the western part of the state has attacked the fest in the form of harassment from religious fanatics over the lyrical content of one of the bands. Several Pastors in the area of the festival have attacked the Death Metal band Casket Robbery, frequently discussed in the (web) pages of Ghost Cult, and have been harassed on social media over the lyrical content of their songs. While acknowledging they town can not legally discriminate against the fest or the bands, the behavior, which can be described as religious zealotry and ignorance has come to the forefront.

LEXINGTON, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO