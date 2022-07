MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A large mass of storms will move south through Middle Georgia this afternoon and evening. It was a mostly cloudy start to our Thursday around Middle Georgia. We had slivers of the sunrise that got through the clouds, bringing an interesting yellow-orange shade to many areas. There was no rain to begin our morning, however we will see plenty later this afternoon. Before that activity begins, however, we will see a good bit of cloud cover with limited sun as temperatures rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Heat indices will be in the upper 90s for most of the region. Ambient winds will blow from the southwest at 5-10 mph.

