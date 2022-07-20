Warwick Lions give new life to plastics

Two plaques honoring Warwick’s past Citizens of the Year hang in the Warwick Town Hall. Warwick Attorney Lawrence Stage was the first recipient of the honor in 1968 when the Jaycees inaugurated the program. In 2018, 50 years after his grandfather was honored, Doug Stage, also a lawyer, was selected Warwick Citizen of the Year.

WARWICK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO