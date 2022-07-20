Warwick Lions give new life to plastics

Who should be Warwick’s next Citizen of the Year? You might have the answer. Local Rotarians are seeking nominations for the coveted award. The Warwick Valley Rotary Club, a service organization of community-minded local men and women, is sponsoring the annual event. Stan Martin and Leo Kaytes, Sr., both...
Two plaques honoring Warwick’s past Citizens of the Year hang in the Warwick Town Hall. Warwick Attorney Lawrence Stage was the first recipient of the honor in 1968 when the Jaycees inaugurated the program. In 2018, 50 years after his grandfather was honored, Doug Stage, also a lawyer, was selected Warwick Citizen of the Year.
