Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murders of wife, son

By Rob Dew, ABC Team
abccolumbia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalterboro, SC (WOLO, WCIV)–Former attorney Alex Murdaugh Wednesday pleaded not guilty to the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul during a bond hearing in Colleton Co....

www.abccolumbia.com

