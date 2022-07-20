ESPN snubbed Aliyah Boston, and all she represents, by not inviting her to the ESPYs

ESPN should have invited Aliyah Boston to the ESPY awards.

It’s that simple.

ESPN messed up by snubbing the best college basketball player in the women’s game, a national champion and the defensive player of the year, to name a few of her honors.

One big reason to invite her is that she’s nominated for best college athlete in women’s sports with the ESPYs, which air Wednesday on ABC at 8 p.m.

In not inviting her, ESPN snubbed its own commitment to support women’s sports.

Gamecock women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley called out ESPN, saying on social media: “Who in the room from (ESPN) decided it was a great idea not to invite” Boston.

“Not one person was able to see the uproar this would cause? There’s definitely something wrong with the make up of the room,” Staley said, ending her critique with “The fight continues.”

Not only did ESPN mess up, but officials with the network offered The State a couple lame excuses why Boston didn’t get an invite.

Boston is the only Black woman college athlete nominated for an ESPY and, as such, is in a distinct position to inspire young girls, particularly Black girls. She inspires them with her head-spinning skills and ability to lift herself to the highest levels. Anyone who observes her on or off the court sees the best of college athletics.

ESPN should have more thoughtfully considered what Boston’s represents before deciding not to invite her.

Paige Bueckers, the UConn basketball player and last years recipient of the best college athlete in women’s sports, would probably agree.

Not only was she invited, but she was able to give a heartfelt speech in which she said she wanted to “shine a light on Black women.”

“They don’t get the media coverage that they deserve. They’ve given so much to this sport,” Bueckers, who is white, said last year.

ESPN didn’t listen closely enough to Bueckers.

The network told The State that Boston was not invited because the best college athlete in women’s sports award wasn’t being presented on the ESPY broadcast this year. Other categories, including best college athlete in men’s sports, also won’t be televised during the ESPYs. Only athletes in categories that will be broadcast received invites.

It doesn’t take a television producing genius to fix this.

First, invite all the nominees. When it comes to show time, the network puts all the awards it wants televised into the first hour or so of the event. After that, the televised portion is done, but the event continues with the winners being announced and receiving their awards and giving speeches to the audience of fellow athletes and guests.

ESPN also said that COVID restrictions and a new, smaller venue made the network prioritize certain nominees over others.

California and Los Angeles County, where the ESPYs are taking place, have no COVID restrictions, except in transportation hubs, and the ESPYs sure aren’t being presented in a bus station. Any COVID restrictions, as warranted as they may be, are ESPN’s choice.

The ESPYs will be at the Dolby Theatre, a 3,000 capacity venue in Hollywood. According to ESPN, about 110 athletes are nominated and about 50 people are presenting awards . Accounting for guests and crew, the attendance is likely to be fewer than 1,000 people.

You’re telling me the ESPYs don’t have room for a couple dozen more athletes and their guests?

Broadcasting and COVID weren’t the reason Boston didn’t get an invite. ESPN didn’t prioritize her or the category in which she is nominated.

The choice is disappointing because ESPN has been vigilant in uplifting women’s sports and celebrating Black women athletes and other underrepresented people. The network recently ran a series commemorating the 50th anniversary of Title IX, one part of which told the story of the 1996 U.S. women’s Olympic basketball team and featured Staley. The network is also invested in the WNBA and women’s college basketball. The ESPYs are sure to showcase this focus on women in sports.

The network faltered in that focus in neglecting to invite Boston to the ESPYs, not just because she didn’t get a little slip of paper in the mail, but because she represents the exact talent, hard work and success that ESPN means to celebrate.

Staley had it right. “The fight continues.”

ESPN should make sure its on the right side of that fight each and every chance it gets by continuing to salute women and Black women athletes.