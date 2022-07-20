ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

ESPN snubbed Aliyah Boston, and all she represents, by not inviting her to the ESPYs

By David Travis Bland
The State
The State
 3 days ago

ESPN should have invited Aliyah Boston to the ESPY awards.

It’s that simple.

ESPN messed up by snubbing the best college basketball player in the women’s game, a national champion and the defensive player of the year, to name a few of her honors.

One big reason to invite her is that she’s nominated for best college athlete in women’s sports with the ESPYs, which air Wednesday on ABC at 8 p.m.

In not inviting her, ESPN snubbed its own commitment to support women’s sports.

Gamecock women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley called out ESPN, saying on social media: “Who in the room from (ESPN) decided it was a great idea not to invite” Boston.

“Not one person was able to see the uproar this would cause? There’s definitely something wrong with the make up of the room,” Staley said, ending her critique with “The fight continues.”

Not only did ESPN mess up, but officials with the network offered The State a couple lame excuses why Boston didn’t get an invite.

Boston is the only Black woman college athlete nominated for an ESPY and, as such, is in a distinct position to inspire young girls, particularly Black girls. She inspires them with her head-spinning skills and ability to lift herself to the highest levels. Anyone who observes her on or off the court sees the best of college athletics.

ESPN should have more thoughtfully considered what Boston’s represents before deciding not to invite her.

Paige Bueckers, the UConn basketball player and last years recipient of the best college athlete in women’s sports, would probably agree.

Not only was she invited, but she was able to give a heartfelt speech in which she said she wanted to “shine a light on Black women.”

“They don’t get the media coverage that they deserve. They’ve given so much to this sport,” Bueckers, who is white, said last year.

ESPN didn’t listen closely enough to Bueckers.

The network told The State that Boston was not invited because the best college athlete in women’s sports award wasn’t being presented on the ESPY broadcast this year. Other categories, including best college athlete in men’s sports, also won’t be televised during the ESPYs. Only athletes in categories that will be broadcast received invites.

It doesn’t take a television producing genius to fix this.

First, invite all the nominees. When it comes to show time, the network puts all the awards it wants televised into the first hour or so of the event. After that, the televised portion is done, but the event continues with the winners being announced and receiving their awards and giving speeches to the audience of fellow athletes and guests.

ESPN also said that COVID restrictions and a new, smaller venue made the network prioritize certain nominees over others.

California and Los Angeles County, where the ESPYs are taking place, have no COVID restrictions, except in transportation hubs, and the ESPYs sure aren’t being presented in a bus station. Any COVID restrictions, as warranted as they may be, are ESPN’s choice.

The ESPYs will be at the Dolby Theatre, a 3,000 capacity venue in Hollywood. According to ESPN, about 110 athletes are nominated and about 50 people are presenting awards . Accounting for guests and crew, the attendance is likely to be fewer than 1,000 people.

You’re telling me the ESPYs don’t have room for a couple dozen more athletes and their guests?

Broadcasting and COVID weren’t the reason Boston didn’t get an invite. ESPN didn’t prioritize her or the category in which she is nominated.

The choice is disappointing because ESPN has been vigilant in uplifting women’s sports and celebrating Black women athletes and other underrepresented people. The network recently ran a series commemorating the 50th anniversary of Title IX, one part of which told the story of the 1996 U.S. women’s Olympic basketball team and featured Staley. The network is also invested in the WNBA and women’s college basketball. The ESPYs are sure to showcase this focus on women in sports.

The network faltered in that focus in neglecting to invite Boston to the ESPYs, not just because she didn’t get a little slip of paper in the mail, but because she represents the exact talent, hard work and success that ESPN means to celebrate.

Staley had it right. “The fight continues.”

ESPN should make sure its on the right side of that fight each and every chance it gets by continuing to salute women and Black women athletes.

Comments / 0

Related
Inside The Warriors

Shaq Fires Back at Steph Curry's Hot Take

In a recent interview with Complex, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was asked about a hypothetical series between the 2017 Golden State Warriors and the early 2000's Los Angeles Lakers. On what such a series would look like, Steph said, "At the end of the day, if you could...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Popculture

NFL Legend Drew Brees Becomes Owner of Pro Sports Team

Drew Brees is now an owner of a pro sports team. The former NFL quarterback announced he is a co-owner of the Mad Drops Pickleball Club of Major League Pickleball. The team is based in Austin, Texans, and Brees purchased the team with entrepreneur Andrew Dodge; Los Angeles Lakers part-owner Jim Buss; real estate mogul, star of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing New York and Founder and CEO of Serhant, Ryan Serhant and consumer venture capital firm Good Alpha Industries.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aliyah Boston
Person
Paige Bueckers
Person
Dawn Staley
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Warriors Sign Former Lakers And Bulls Player

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors have agreed to a deal with 23-year-old Mac McClung. Charania: "Guard Mac McClung has agreed on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, his agent Dan Poneman of @beyond_am told @TheAthletic @Stadium. McClung averaged 13.4 points and 4.8 assists in summer league for the Warriors."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
247Sports

Bronny James could see recruiting ranking rise, but perception is LeBron's son won't play college basketball

Bronny James' recruitment is a trending topic ahead of the Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon four-star shooting guard's senior season, especially after LeBron James' son turned heads at the Nike Peach Jam earlier in the week. On 247Sports' YouTube channel, during a question-and-answer recap of the event, Adam Finkelstein set the record straight regarding where Bronny James stands in the 2023 recruiting class and if college basketball is next for the nation's 52nd-ranked prospect.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Espys#Snubbing#Abc
The Spun

College GameDay Announces Special Broadcast For Week 1

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN announced a special College GameDay broadcast to kick off the 2022 college football season. The show will be headed to Pittsburgh ahead of the "Backyard Brawl" between the Panthers and West Virginia Mountaineers. "ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot returns for the 2022 college...
COLUMBUS, OH
Sports Illustrated

Jim Lynch, Chiefs Great and Super Bowl Champion, Has Died

Chiefs great Jim Lynch, a member of the franchise’s Hall of Honor, died on Thursday at the age of 76. His alma mater Notre Dame confirmed the news Thursday night. Lynch played all of his 11 NFL seasons with the Chiefs as a linebacker. From 1967–77, he helped the team to a pair of AFL championships in 1966 and ’69, and a win in Super Bowl IV at the end of the 1969 season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
E! News

Vanessa Bryant Reacts to Klay Thompson's 2022 ESPYS Tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Watch: ESPY Awards 2022 Fashion: Ciara, Stephen Curry & More. Klay Thompson's latest tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant may deserve an award of its own. During the 2022 ESPYS on July 20, the Golden State Warriors player received the title of Best Comeback Athlete. In the middle of his acceptance speech, the NBA champion looked back on the places and people who inspired him to dream big.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Outsider.com

Steve Harvey Has Twitter in Uproar Over Response to LeBron James’ Comments on Brittney Griner

On March 8, 2022, Russian state TV released a photo of Brittney Griner detained on drug charges. With the story circulating online, Russian officials at the airport near Moscow revealed they found cartridges with hash oil in them. Being a seven-time WNBA All-Star, fans and NBA celebrities voiced their opinions on the matter. One of those people was none other than 4x champion Lebron James. While discussing the situation on his talk show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, the Lakers forward caused controversy with his statement, causing celebrities like Steve Harvey to chime in.
CELEBRITIES
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
5K+
Followers
446
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy