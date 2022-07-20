ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

16-year-old running from dog is killed by truck in hit-and-run, Texas sheriff says

By Kaitlyn Alanis
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k1H20_0gmEktSW00
The deadly hit-and-run is under investigation. ​ Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 16-year-old boy running from a dog was chased onto a Texas roadway before officials say a pickup truck ran into him.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the teen was fatally hit in west Houston at about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 19. The victim, identified as Omar Ghawtah, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver did not stop to help Ghawtah, but instead fled eastbound on Alief Clodine Road, Gonzalez said in a news release shared to Facebook.

Authorities are searching for the driver, who they say was in what appeared to be a 2007-2014 white Chevrolet Silverado.

If you have additional information, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 713-222-8477.

The deadly hit-and-run is under investigation.

HOUSTON, TX
