OK, don’t fear: The long shots are still getting venture funding

By Natasha Mascarenhas
TechCrunch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single topic, think about a question and unpack the rest. This week,...

techcrunch.com

TechCrunch

Mark Cuban hasn’t profited from his ‘Shark Tank’ investments

“Are you up all time on ‘Shark Tank’ investments?” the podcast host asked. “Like, up financially?” the venture capitalist said. “Oh no, I’ve gotten beat.”. Mark Cuban on His Worst Shark Tank Investment 😅. “Shark Tank” brought the (dramatized, edited) inner workings of venture...
TV & VIDEOS
TechCrunch

Check out the founder-focused sessions happening at TechCrunch Disrupt

Buy your early bird pass before prices go up on July 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT and save up to $1,300. Let’s kick off the Disrupt opportun-a-palooza with a time-sensitive reminder to apply to the Startup Battlefield 200 (SBF 200) by July 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT. If you make the cut, you’ll have a free, VIP experience packed with perks and possibilities, including the chance to compete for the Startup Battlefield title and the $100,000 prize. Check out everything SBF 200 founders receive and apply to the SBF 200 today!
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Get ready for a lot of dead DAOs

After a lengthy crypto bull run, the startups and projects in the space are reining in expectations and settling in for a long-haul crypto winter. It’s been a particularly tough time for DAOs, which are seeing their treasuries and native tokens decline, forcing them to cut back on expenses while trying to drum up enthusiasm within their communities. The crypto governance organizations certainly have made a big splash in the past year but can the bulk of them survive a downturn? That was our hot topic of discussion this week.
STOCKS
TechCrunch

TechCrunch Podcast Weekly Roundup: Crypto winters, Robots, and when will India make up its mind about Crypto

Embedded below is the latest from Chain Reaction, our stellar crypto-focused podcast hosted by Lucas and Anita. You will also find Found, a long-form bit of work that goes deep on the real saga of company formation, from Jordan and Darrell. There’s an audio-only version of TechCrunch Live hosted by Matt that features founders and investors discussing successful pitch decks. Finally, there’s Equity, TechCrunch’s long-running, Webby-award-winning podcast focused on venture capital and the latest startup news, hosted by Natasha, Mary Ann and Alex.
WORLD
The Associated Press

GomunoInaki Invests in Sustainable Development With Innovative SmartFlower Solar Solution

NAGOYA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- GomunoInaki, a Japanese global trading company with R&D functions that specializes in supplying rubber/plastic goods to automotive, housing, home appliances, office infrastructure, and medical industries, installed a Smartflower at their headquarters in Nagoya, Japan in March 2022. The Smartflower, an aesthetically beautiful yet efficient and innovative solar product, was chosen by GomunoInaki to act as a symbol of their support for the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, and with the hopes that more companies across Japan will see the need to adopt sustainable energy solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005142/en/ The solar Smartflower was installed in front of the GomunoInaki Headquarters in Nagoya, Japan. (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Automating Amazon

Amazon’s huge bet on robotics dates back to its 2012 acquisition of Kiva Systems. Over the past decade, it’s a gamble that has paid off immeasurably as the retailer has become the 800 pound gorilla in any conversation about warehouse automation. VP Joseph Quinlivan will discuss what the company is doing to maintain its edge.
BUSINESS
Economy
Markets
TechCrunch

Pre-seed to unicorn: Lessons from HAX robotics founders

SOSV’s HAX, the hands on early stage investor in hard tech, has been making big bets on robotics for ten years, and today the startup development program is the the most active pre-seed investor in robotics in the world. Join HAX partner Garrett Winther and four HAX founders — ranging from its prolific unicorn Opentrons to its more recent seed and series A stage investments — for robotics founder insights across all stages and geographies.
ENGINEERING
The Hollywood Reporter

Snap Shares Tank as Market Fears Drag on Social Media Ads

Meta and Alphabet also saw shares sink Friday amid Wall Street worries of a broader downturn. Shares of Snap continued to plummet Friday, following analyst downgrades after the company missed lowered earnings expectations and warned of a tough macroeconomic environment. More worrying still was the fact that the company did...
BUSINESS
Fast Company

Direct-to-consumer (DTC) profitability hinges on one commonly overlooked business metric

Despite dramatic swings in e-commerce growth pre- and post-COVID, the fundamentals revealed in the IPOs of direct-to-consumer (DTC) darlings like Allbirds and Warby Parker present a serious wake-up call for the retail industry. As it turns out, customer growth does not generally equal profitable growth. Despite multi-billion dollar valuations for some brands, the rising costs of marketing and customer acquisition activities, along with escalating fulfillment operations and delivery costs, have called consumer brand profitability into question.
RETAIL
TechCrunch

Great Resignation meets Great Reset meets (Great R…un down those valuations please)

We love a counternarrative angle these days, and this week’s choice is a look into why lower valuations may actually be a good thing for startups these days. In the past few months, both Stripe and Instacart have seen their internal valuations updated in a 409A appraisal process. The startups saw their valuations being slashed by 28% and 38%, respectively, as a result of the appraisals. Anita Ramaswamy and I looked into 409As and learned about an entirely different meaning of a “valuation haircut.”
MARKETS
CNBC

Scopia Capital pushes for strategic review at Verra Mobility. Here’s why it’s an unusual request

Business: Verra Mobility operates through three segments: (i) Commercial Services ("CS"): the market-leading provider of automated toll and violations management, as well as title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, municipalities, school districts and violation issuing authorities; (ii) Government Solutions ("GS"): a unit that works with local government agencies to help make cities and roadways safer for everyone through automated safety solutions, namely road safeway cameras that detect and process traffic violations for red-light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes; and (iii) Parking Solutions (PS): a North American leader of end-to-end commercial parking management solutions, which was established following the company's acquisition of T2 in Q4 2021. The CS segment comprised 47.4% of revenue in 2021, has 90%+ market share, high barriers to entry and 60%+ earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization margins. The GS segment comprised 51.4% of revenue in 2021, has significant market share and had 38% EBITDA margins in 2021. PS is a new segment that accounted for 1.2% or revenue in 2021 for the post-acquisition period of Dec. 7 to Dec. 31, 2021.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Zededa lands a cash infusion to expand its edge device management software

Technical challenges can stand in the way of successful edge computing deployments, however. That’s according to Said Ouissal, the CEO of Zededa, which provides distributed edge orchestration and virtualization software. Ouissal has a product to sell — Zededa works with customers to help manage edge devices — but he points to Zededa’s growth to support his claim. The number of edge devices under the company’s management grew 4x in the past year while Zededa’s revenue grew 7x, Ouissal says.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

15Five, a pioneer in talent management HR tech, raises $52M to boost its own performance

Now in use at some 3,400 companies — customers include Credit Karma, Spotify and Pendo, with its sweet spot specifically on businesses with between 100 and 2,500 employees — the startup will double down on what David Hassell, the CEO and founder of 15Five, describes as not just as providing insights, but also outcomes, ushering in a wider move into areas like coaching and education to expand a platform that today is used to help track and set goals for teams and individuals in them.15Five, describes as not just as providing insights, but also outcomes, ushering in a wider move into areas like coaching and education to expand a platform that today is used to help track and set goals for teams and individuals in them.
BUSINESS
Variety

Snap Misses Already Lowered Q2 Expectations, Says It Will ‘Substantially Slow’ Rate of Hiring

Click here to read the full article. Snap reported second-quarter results that came in under analysts’ already reduced expectations — and the company didn’t provide Q3 guidance — sending the stock down more than 25% in after-hours trading. The social messaging and content app company also intends to “substantially slow our rate of hiring, as well as the rate of operating expense growth,” it said in its first quarterly letter to investors. We will reprioritize our investments and drive a renewed focus on productivity.” The company reported revenue of $1.11 billion, up 13%, and a net loss of $422 million (an adjusted...
NFL
TechCrunch

Robotics and AI are going from cage to stage

Milo Werner is a new general partner at MIT’s The Engine, an accelerator and fund focused on “tough tech.” Joyce Sidopoulos is a co-founder of MassRobotics, a community and advocacy group for the sector’s startup ecosystem. And Pieter Abbeel is a professor at UC Berkeley and the co-founder of Covariant, which is designing a new generation of warehouse robots (he also just won the ACM Prize — belated congratulations, Pieter).
ENGINEERING
TechCrunch

Robotics scene continues to be bullish, but layoffs are looming

Or at least, you’d think. Crunchbase data shows that, despite a creaky market, venture funding for robotics startups remains strong. It’s a dissonance worth exploring, so that’s exactly what we did at TC Sessions: Robotics 2022 with investors Kelly Chen, partner at DCVC, Bruce Leak, founder of Playground Global and Helen H. Liang, founder of FoundersX Ventures. The trio of investors spoke about how the ambitious sector is surpassing some of the downturn’s harshest symptoms.
ENGINEERING
TechCrunch

Are universities doing enough to foster robotics startups?

The disconnect is, perhaps, understandable. Academic researchers should, ultimately, be focused on the greater good of advancing science and technology. But the fact of the matter is that in our society, commercializing this work can often be the fastest way to move it from the laboratory to the real world.
ENGINEERING

