How to save for college with crypto, without gambling away a child's future

By Cheryl Winokur Munk, @CherylMunk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNowadays, a surprising number of parents are planning to pay for college with crypto. Notably, 87% of parents who are saving for their kids' college say they have invested in crypto, according to a recent poll of 1,250 parents from the online magazine Intelligent.com. But is investing in crypto...

Mark Cuban says this was his worst 'Shark Tank' investment ever: 'Next thing you know, all of the money’s gone'

Over more than a decade on ABC's "Shark Tank," billionaire Mark Cuban has seen his share of good investments — and bad ones. Last week, Cuban told the "Full Send" podcast that after investing nearly $20 million in 85 startups on "Shark Tank," he's taken a net loss across all of those deals combined. "I've gotten beat," Cuban admitted with a laugh, before going on to share the worst investment deal he's ever made on the TV show: the Breathometer.
Here's how to prepare for and thrive in a recession

A recession is defined as a significant economic decline that lasts more than a few months. While experts are debating whether we're in a recession now, or if one is coming and when it will arrive, the question is: Are you prepared for what the future could hold?. Watch this...
Tesla dumps bitcoin, and a former Coinbase manager charged with insider trading: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Ganesh Swami of Covalent explains what inflation and rising interest rates could mean for crypto.
This 32-year-old high school dropout turned his video game side hustle into a $105 million startup

Josh Fabian has a chip on his shoulder. It's been there for around three decades, and counting. A 32-year-old Black man, Fabian was adopted and raised from a young age by a white couple who also fostered a rotating cast of sometimes-troubled children, about an hour outside of Pittsburgh. Everywhere he went, he felt isolated because of his skin color — and always had something to prove.
Gold set to snap 5-week losing streak on softer dollar, yields

Gold headed for its first weekly gain in six on Friday as a pullback in U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar's decline bolstered non-yielding bullion's safe-haven appeal as economic risks persisted. Spot gold was up 0.29% to $1,723.34 per ounce and on track for a more than 1% weekly rise,...
Op-ed: Dividend stocks are a smart option for yield-hungry retired investors

Andrew Graham, founder and managing partner of Jackson Square Capital. Investors have taken beating this year. It's been especially hard on those in retirement or near it. Many financial experts tout Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, Series I bonds and other vehicles as potential remedies, but the upside is limited. Amid a...
Gold bounces back as dollar slips, economic risks grow

Gold bounced off a one-year low, gaining over 1% on Thursday, benefiting from some safe-haven interest amid economic concerns as the dollar eased. Spot gold was up 1.03% at $1,713.69 per ounce after hitting $1,680.25, its lowest since end-March 2021. U.S. gold futures rose 0.73% to $1,712.30 per ounce. Helping...
32% of travelers overspend to earn credit-card sign-on bonuses. Here’s how to avoid that ‘siren song,' says industry analyst

Credit-card companies pitch sign-up bonuses to attract new customers, who typically must spend hundreds or thousands of dollars within a certain time to redeem rewards. Forty-five percent of consumers holding a credit card with travel perks opened a card solely for the sign-up bonus, according to a ValuePenguin poll; 32% whose card came with a bonus spent more than they could afford to meet the card's requirements.
What the Club is watching Friday — social media clobbered, Danaher's target hike

Snap (SNAP) shares plunged more than 30% in the premarket after a miserable quarter that was worse than feared — even after warning in May ... Twitter (TWTR) posted a weaker-than-expected quarter too, but there has been another major distraction there. These social media stocks are getting punished for bad quarters, but why not wait to see to what the industry titans Meta Platforms (META) and Alphabet (GOOGL) have to say next week in their earnings calls before completing writing the group off?
Scopia Capital pushes for strategic review at Verra Mobility. Here’s why it’s an unusual request

Business: Verra Mobility operates through three segments: (i) Commercial Services ("CS"): the market-leading provider of automated toll and violations management, as well as title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, municipalities, school districts and violation issuing authorities; (ii) Government Solutions ("GS"): a unit that works with local government agencies to help make cities and roadways safer for everyone through automated safety solutions, namely road safeway cameras that detect and process traffic violations for red-light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes; and (iii) Parking Solutions (PS): a North American leader of end-to-end commercial parking management solutions, which was established following the company's acquisition of T2 in Q4 2021. The CS segment comprised 47.4% of revenue in 2021, has 90%+ market share, high barriers to entry and 60%+ earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization margins. The GS segment comprised 51.4% of revenue in 2021, has significant market share and had 38% EBITDA margins in 2021. PS is a new segment that accounted for 1.2% or revenue in 2021 for the post-acquisition period of Dec. 7 to Dec. 31, 2021.
Meta, Nvidia, Shopify, and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions

CNBC's Halftime traders Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners, Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management, Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors, and Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors answer investment-related questions from CNBC Pro subscribers. Look out for an email where you can submit your questions directly to the Halftime team.
