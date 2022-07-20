ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

5 things you should (and should not) do to make your AC unit work better

By Kimberly Cataudella
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LYWX9_0gmEji1y00
A home inspector checks an HVAC unit outside a home in south Charlotte. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

With North Carolina heat breaking 90°F everyday this week, we looked for expert advice to keep our air conditioning units running in tip-top shape.

The News & Observer spoke with Ritchie Smith, owner of Air Secure Company in Cary, and asked him to tell us if AC “tips” we’ve seen circulating online are fact or fiction, and to give us his top five pieces of advice.

1/ Will changing my air filters make my AC unit work better?

Smith:

“Changing your air filters will make it stronger.

“I always tell my customers to write the date on the filter when they change it because you can forget real easy how long it’s been in. I also say to check your filter every time you get your light bill, or your electric bill. Make a mental note: I got my light bill, which is directly impacted by the performance of the AC.

“You might not have to change the filters every 30 days. And the filters on the ceiling don’t have to be changed as often as the ones on the floor.”

2/ Will slightly blocking AC vents save me money?

Smith:

“You’re not saving any money by closing off your vents. It makes the whole system work harder.

“And if you block your vents, you wind up with one room hot and one room cool.”

3/ Can condensation tablets help your AC unit work more efficiently?

Smith:

“Using a condensation tablet coats the pipe and prevents the sludge and algae from building up. Not to say it won’t happen, but it’ll prevent it from happening. Sludge and algae line the pipe over time, it’s just what happens.

“Follow the instructions on the bottle — how many tablets, how often to use.”

4/ Should you spray your outdoor HVAC unit with a water hose to keep the vents clean?

Smith:

“First, you should turn the power off on the unit when you’re doing this. The biggest thing I’d say, more than spraying with water, is that when landscapers or whoever is mowing the lawn or weeding the yard, turn the unit off. That’ll make it not suck the clippings in it and clog the outside portion.

“I tell customers to use extreme caution. I’d rather us clean the coils. Using water won’t damage it, but if they don’t know the proper place to spray, they could spray into the electrical panel while it’s running. So if you’re going to do this, at least cut the power beforehand.”

5/ Should you put an umbrella over your outdoor HVAC unit to keep it shaded?

Smith:

“I’d say no to having shade over the unit. You need it a certain height above where the fan is blowing out.

“When the heat gets blown out, it dissipates into the atmosphere. You don’t want the heat to go up, hit the umbrella and blow back. That could be dangerous. I’d never put anything on top of it, which will trap the hot air and run the pressure up, causing compression failure.

“It’s like going down the interstate and putting cardboard over part of your car. It has to pull the air across and pull out, and you don’t want to recirculate the hot air.

“I’d caution against the umbrella.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02txeZ_0gmEji1y00
Experts say to turn off your HVAC during lawncare to ensure grass clippings and debris don’t get sucked into the unit. Getty Images

5 expert tips for making your air conditioning unit run better

Here’s what Smith recommends:

1. Annual maintenance: “Have a professional come check the controls to make sure the electricity is operating at peak efficiency,” Smith said. “If you get your car maintained, get your (AC) unit maintained. It’s a mechanical piece of equipment.”

2. Turn it off during lawncare: To ensure grass clippings and debris don’t get sucked into the unit.

3. Check Freon levels: “This can keep it from having a major failure from letting it go too long without inspection. It’s like changing the oil in your car,” Smith said. “If the refrigerant is too high or too low, it won’t run efficiently. Have a trained professional come out and check them.”

4. Keep vents open: And let air flow freely. Restricting air won’t regulate the temperature of your space.

5. Don’t cover the condensation line: “On the outside of the house where the condensation line is, make sure you don’t put anything on top of it,” Smith said. “I caution way against that.”

Fore more about Cary’s Air Secure Company, visit airsecureinc.net.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Ghost kitchen opens at RDU, feeding travelers without the lines

Morrisville, N.C. — A ghost kitchen opens Thursday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, making it easier for travelers to get food fast. The Get Reef Virtual Food Hall is located in Terminal 2 near Gate C9. Travelers can order meals on their phones on the way to the airport or while waiting in the TSA line and pick up their food from a cubby once they get past security.
MORRISVILLE, NC
WNCT

Living Local: Wilson, Whirligig Park, brewing and more

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — Wilson is our latest stop in our month-long Living Local segments. Each weekday in July we are taking a look at cities and towns around Eastern North Carolina to find out what makes them special. There’s a lot special about Wilson. In downtown Wilson is one of the most unique parks […]
WILSON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cary, NC
Lifestyle
City
Cary, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Filters#Air Conditioning Units#Cool Air#Lifehacks#Ac#Air Secure Company
Fox 46 Charlotte

Best counties to retire to in North Carolina

(Stacker) —When asked what the three most essential considerations about a property are, buyers and sellers of real estate will nearly always reply “location, location, location.”. While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
kiss951.com

The 25 Best Neighborhoods To Buy A House In North Carolina

While there may be a slight improvement it’s still a crazy market to try to buy a home in. The prices seem to stay crazy high, with no end to this housing bubble in sight. I would love to buy my first house, but like many, I simply can’t in this market. And if you are paying these prices you want to make sure you’re buying in the right area. Luckily, Niche.com decided to do the homework to determine the best places to buy a house in North Carolina. They recently released a list of the best places to live in the state, factoring in both cities, suburbs, towns and city neighborhoods.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cbs17

Juniper Level Botanic Garden opens this weekend to visitors

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh’s Juniper Level Botanic Garden is open to the public this weekend. The garden is open for “self-guided tours, plant purchases, and free gardening walks and talks with the experts,” according to officials. The garden is open to visitors this weekend from...
RALEIGH, NC
neusenews.com

North Carolina and United Kingdom sign agreement to strengthen economic ties

RALEIGH: North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Minister for International Trade Penny Mordaunt have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation and Trade Relations to strengthen economic ties and transition to a clean energy economy. “With this memorandum, we will deepen economic...
ECONOMY
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
7K+
Followers
496
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy