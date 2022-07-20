ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

Shakespeare in the Park returns with ‘Henry V’ at Burien’s Dottie Harper Park this Saturday

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UdY4P_0gmEjIHC00

REMINDER: Together with the regional Shakespeare company Greenstage, Burien Arts will be bringing Shakespeare in the Park back to Burien for two performances, starting this Saturday, July 23, 2022:

  • Saturday, July 23, from 7-9 p.m.: Henry V
  • Saturday, July 30, from 7-9 p.m.: Pericles, Prince of Tyre

Performances will be at Dottie Harper Park (map below) and will be FREE.

There is ample parking, as well as restrooms at the neighboring Burien Community Center.

“Bring your folding camp chair and picnic.”

Notes on the Plays:

  • King Henry V
  • Now past his partying days, Prince Hal, now King Henry V, is turning out to be a better king than anyone expected. After an insult from the French Dauphin, Henry invades France to claim the throne he thinks should be his. He nips an assassination plot in the bud, makes stirring speeches, and wins battles against the odds. In the end, he woos and marries the Princess of France, linking the two countries together in peace.
  • Pericles, Prince of Tyre
  • After discovering a dark secret, Pericles, Prince of Tyre, finds himself in danger. Fleeing his country, he embarks on an epic journey. Along the way, he wins a jousting contest and marries a princess. Once it is safe to return home, he sets sail with his now pregnant wife. She seems to die in childbirth on the ship and her casket is put out to sea. Pericles leaves the newborn with friends, who prove unworthy of his trust, and returns home alone to claim his throne. Despairing and battered by life, Pericles finally finds his daughter and reunites with the wife he had thought was dead.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nrXWU_0gmEjIHC00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burien, WA
Burien, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Entertainment
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy