Shakespeare in the Park returns with ‘Henry V’ at Burien’s Dottie Harper Park this Saturday

REMINDER: Together with the regional Shakespeare company Greenstage, Burien Arts will be bringing Shakespeare in the Park back to Burien for two performances, starting this Saturday, July 23, 2022:

Saturday, July 23 , from 7-9 p.m.: Henry V

Saturday, July 30, from 7-9 p.m.: Pericles, Prince of Tyre

Performances will be at Dottie Harper Park (map below) and will be FREE.

There is ample parking, as well as restrooms at the neighboring Burien Community Center.

“Bring your folding camp chair and picnic.”

Notes on the Plays:

King Henry V

Now past his partying days, Prince Hal, now King Henry V, is turning out to be a better king than anyone expected. After an insult from the French Dauphin, Henry invades France to claim the throne he thinks should be his. He nips an assassination plot in the bud, makes stirring speeches, and wins battles against the odds. In the end, he woos and marries the Princess of France, linking the two countries together in peace.

Pericles, Prince of Tyre