Summer days are luxuriously long and tinged with the spirit of celebration. Parks teem with sunbathers, picnickers, and dog walkers, with the sounds of kids splashing in pools in the distance. Restaurant patios clatter with activity. Every day feels like Friday. So whether you’re kicking off the weekend after a long week at work, enjoying brunch with friends, or just looking for a grown-up way to beat the heat, pull up at chair at these local bars and restaurants to order a frozen cocktail! We’ve rounded up a few of our favorites — from frozen daiquiris to the now-classic frosé.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO