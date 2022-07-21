ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Update: Coroner identifies man found in Fresno canal near downtown

By Thaddeus Miller
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 5 days ago

Emergency personnel responded on Wednesday to a body submerged in a canal.

Crews were working about 7 a.m. to recover the body in a canal near H Street and Arroyo Avenue.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Ruben Aguilar, 60, of Fresno.

Deputy Fire Chief Ted Semonious said the 911 call came in initially as a potential water rescue, but the body showed signs of having been submerged for some time.

Fresno police will investigate to determine if any foul play led to the person’s death, he said.

The body was removed from the canal by about 7:30 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46lxCR_0gmEhtZ900
Emergency personnel responded to a body submerged in a canal in central Fresno on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. THADDEUS MILLER tmiller@fresnobee.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMJ

At-Risk Missing Elderly Woman Located at Fresno Hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — UPDATE: The family of Rosa Perez says a nurse called to say she is at the hospital. Her condition is not known at this time. Thank you for helping to spread the word. – – – A Fresno family reported a missing elderly woman...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man shot, killed while driving in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was killed after someone opened fire on his car over the weekend in Fresno. Around 3:20 a.m. Saturday, officers from the Fresno Police Department were called out to the area of Clinton and Maroa avenues after four shots were fired in the area. When officers […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
County
Fresno County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Police searching for suspect in deadly Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police say they need your help tracking down a suspect after they say a man was shot and killed while driving his car on Clinton and Maroa avenues Saturday. Officials say they’re looking for a suspect vehicle that left the area after the shooting happened, a four-door unknown color sedan.  […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man shot and killed Saturday in Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man died after he was shot while sitting in his car at the intersection of Clinton and Maroa Avenues early Saturday morning. The Fresno Police Department received a ShotSpotter alert about shots fired at that intersection at 3:21 a.m. When they arrived, they found...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Uptick in shootings and homicides leads to gang crackdown in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama held a news conference on Tuesday to provide an update on a gang enforcement operation that took place over the weekend. Chief Balderrama said there has been an increase in both homicides and shootings over the last three weeks. “Although...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresno Police#Canal#Foul Play#911
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L.A. Weekly

Richard Lewis Dead after Motorcycle Collision on Highway 168 [Fresno, CA]

Auberry Man Killed in Fatal Motorcycle Accident near Little Sandy Road. The crash took place around 7:30 a.m., just west of Little Sandy Road on July 20th. According to reports, a 2006 Toyota 4-Runner rear-ended a westbound 2001 Harley-Davidson. The impact ejected Lewis from his motorcycle onto the road, where he was then hit by a 2003 Chevrolet Express towing a trailer.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 homes damaged after fire breaks out in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Firefighters worked to contain a fire that broke out in a Fresno neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. Around 3:00 p.m., firefighters from the Fresno Fire Department were called out to the area of Jensen and Garrett avenues for a report of a fire. When firefighters...
FRESNO, CA
The Fresno Bee

Vendors sold food in this Fresno County spot for years. Why are officials cracking down now?

This story is part of the Central Valley News Collaborative — a bilingual, community journalism project funded by the Central Valley Community Foundation and with technology and training support from Microsoft Corp. The collaboration includes The Fresno Bee, Valley Public Radio, Vida en el Valle, Radio Bilingüe and the Institute for Media & Public Trust at Fresno State.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Man Caught Red-Handed With Stolen Cat Loader In Madera

MADERA, Calif. — A man was caught red-handed with a stolen Cat Loader in Madera. Police were called to the Fresno River near Cleveland Ave and found Brent Norman with the large tool that he had stolen from a nearby job site. According to officers, Norman lied and said...
MADERA, CA
fresnosheriff.org

Homicide Detectives Seek Help to Solve January 2022 Case

Around 7:45 am on January 23, 2022, deputies were dispatched to a call of an injured person in a field. This was located near the intersection of S. Monroe and W. Harlan Avenues in Riverdale. The deputy was directed to a specific area of a pistachio orchard and found a deceased man.
RIVERDALE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Estefania Martinez-Olea Arrested after Plunging Car into Community Pool on 7th Street [Sanger, CA]

DUI Driver Arrested after Plunging into Sanger Community Center Pool on 7th Street. The incident happened near the intersection of 7th Street and Recreation Avenue. For DUI-related reasons, Martinez-Olea lost control of her vehicle and veered off the road. Eventually, the car plunged into the Sanger Community Center Pool. At the time, multiple people were using the facilities.
SANGER, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
6K+
Followers
286
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy