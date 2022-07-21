Update: Coroner identifies man found in Fresno canal near downtown

Emergency personnel responded on Wednesday to a body submerged in a canal.

Crews were working about 7 a.m. to recover the body in a canal near H Street and Arroyo Avenue.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Ruben Aguilar, 60, of Fresno.

Deputy Fire Chief Ted Semonious said the 911 call came in initially as a potential water rescue, but the body showed signs of having been submerged for some time.

Fresno police will investigate to determine if any foul play led to the person’s death, he said.

The body was removed from the canal by about 7:30 a.m.