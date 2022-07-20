ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices in San Antonio beginning to fall after record highs

By Steven Santana
 3 days ago
The average gas price in San Antonio has dropped to $3.95 as of Tuesday, July 19, falling drastically below the record high average in mid-June when inflation hit fuel pumps around the Alamo City the hardest. Here's what you need to know. The $3.95 per gallon average is down...

AFAR

Phil Collins Loves This Texas City, and You Will Too

San Antonio's unique role in U.S. history has made it a city known for cultural richness. Deep in the historical city of San Antonio, new developments are brewing. San Antonio has had a long record of attracting history buffs since its pivotal role in the formation of the Texas Republic. (Remember the Alamo?) Nowadays, this city is also embracing the new. A preservation and expansion project at the Alamo, which is adding a new exhibit hall and collections building featuring weapons, relics, and original documents, makes it a great time visit or revisit the culturally rich southern Texas city. But that’s not all—San Antonio has also been upping its culinary game of late, with the recently revitalized Pearl District north of downtown serving as home to several newer eateries and trendy bars.
San Antonio Current

River Walk Brawl, Operation Lone Star Death: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

The Current's most-read stories this week were a mixed bag of political bad ideas and weird news with a little arts, sports and music coverage thrown in for good measure. The story that garnered the most reads falls into the aforementioned weird news category and involves a brawl erupting at a River Walk restaurant after a patron was unhappy with his bill. Hey, we've all been overcharged at touristy restaurants, but most of us handle it with a little more decorum, right?
San Antonio, TX
Texas State
Austin, TX
Report: San Antonio mortgage rates jumped 70% since 2019

As the housing market is starting the see competition wane and homebuying power is dwindling, a new report says San Antonio mortgage rates have jumped 70% since 2019. Home values in San Antonio are sitting at an average $339,099, according to a report from online real estate site Zillow, and monthly mortgage payment on a typical home in the Alamo City is $1,544 — a 78.1% increase from 2019. The housing market went through a boom through 2020 and 2021 pandemic era where homes were selling at a breakneck pace as inventory struggled to keep up.
news4sanantonio.com

Record heat, rising cost of natural gas cause CPS Energy utility bills to surge

SAN ANTONIO - Soaring temperatures are being matched by soaring utiility bills this summer. Blame the heat and rising natural gas prices. "We are a weather driven company and so is your bill," says Cory Kuchinsky, CPS Energy's chief financial officer. "This summer is looking incredibly hot. We've set 11 records so far in Texas this far for demand."
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

