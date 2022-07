Mortgage rates are going up — 5.5% for a 30-year fixed loan, nearly double what it was last year — but housing prices aren’t coming down. In fact, they’re rising too. Why? Matthew Garland, also known as MG the Mortgage Guy, joined Cheddar News to explain. “You would think that prices would go down, but in this market it’s all about supply vs. demand,” Garland said. “The housing market is still short millions of homes. Home sales are decreasing at a rapid pace, but there are not enough homes for the buyers that are out there that can still afford to buy homes.”

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO