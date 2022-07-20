Gov. highlights Summer Food program as she helps feed Topeka children
By Sarah Motter
WIBW
3 days ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly highlighted the Summer Food Service Program on Tuesday as she helped feed local children. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Tuesday, July 19, she helped distribute food to dozens of area children at...
The teacher shortage is hitting Kansas hard, with 1,381 vacancies in the state as of spring 2022, according to the Kansas Department of Education. Emporia Public Schools has also been heavily affected, with over 70 open positions, according to numbers the district published Tuesday. The vacancies came after USD 253...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Children may not have known it when they arrived at the Shawnee County Fair on Friday morning at the Stormont Vail Events Centere, but they were about to get a science lesson. Only this one didn’t entail sitting behind a desk and looking into a book....
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A super-heated day two of the Shawnee County Fair kicked off at Stormont Vail Event Center, with a dog show, a mad science show, watermelon feed and a bucket calf and beef cattle show. The bucket calf show features a number of contestants and one of...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The League of Women Voters will host a discussion about redlining - the discriminatory practice which has had a hand in shaping the Topeka community. The League of Women Voters of Topeka-Shawnee County says at noon on Aug. 2, its Tuesday Topics meeting will feature Donna Rae Pearson and a discussion on redlining.
TOPEKA (WIBW) -- Is your Topeka small business nterested in obtaining health insurance for your business through Chamber Blue of Kansas? The Topeka Chamber and Greater Topeka Partnership encourage you to take the survey below before it’s too late! Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce Executives of Kansas and local chambers across the state have created Chamber Blue of Kansas to offer businesses access to health-insurance savings typically associated with large-group medical coverage.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 30 International Association of Arson Investigators members will have the chance to become Certified Fire Investigators in the State of Kansas following the completion of a Basic Law Enforcement for Fire Investigators course. The Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center says the Kansas chapter of the...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salvation Army’s Back to School Bash will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2, with free hygiene bags, haircuts and immunizations available. For the sixth year in a row, The Salvation Army of Topeka says it will ensure students receive a personal hygiene bag for the upcoming 2022-23 school year. Through a generous donation from BNSF Railway, students will get a set of personal hygiene items.
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A new tiny home community is underway in Kansas City, Kansas. A group of homelessness advocate leaders from Overland Park are rehabbing land in KCK through private dollars. On Friday, Terry Claudell, the president of Eden Village-Kansas City, was boarding up a crumbling mobile home...
TOPEKA — Kansas Tourism has released an inspiring promotional video exploring the state’s rich natural history and examining the fossils and rocks that tell the story of an ancient ocean-covered Kansas. "Secret Kansas: Uncovering Our History" is the sixth episode in the “To The Stories” series which explores...
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 41 Kansas counties have moved into the high-risk category for the coronavirus. The CDC says people in those counties should wear masks indoors in public. Sedgwick County is one of the counties. The CDC says it looks...
At the halfway point of 2022, the Lawrence metro area finds itself in a position it would rather not be in: It is the only metro area in the state that has fewer jobs now than it did a year ago. The job losses for the Lawrence metro aren’t huge....
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A group of international students from Estonia has begun sanctioned door-to-door sales in Emporia. The Lyon Co. Emergency Communications Center says in a Facebook post on July 23 that as of today, male students from Estonia will go door-to-door in residential areas. It noted that these students do have permission from the City to sell educational books for the next six weeks.
Here is the history and facts behind Value Them Both. Kansas Passes a Law to Ban Live Dismemberment Abortions. In 2015 Kansas lawmakers unanimously passed bill SB95 to ban live dismemberment (Dilation and Evacuation) abortions in both the House and Senate. The banned procedure occurs in the second trimester and involves pulling a live, unborn child apart limb by limb. At 13-24 weeks when this procedure occurs, an unborn baby is fully capable of feeling pain. During this same period, in utero surgeries are performed to correct birth defects, but unlike the barbaric D&E procedure, unborn babies are given anesthesia before the operation to prevent pain. At 12 weeks an unborn child can hiccup, suck its thumb, and kick. At 13 weeks the baby can feel pain. At 19 weeks the baby can taste, touch, smell, see, and hear your voice and have successfully survived premature delivery. At 24 weeks babies have a 60-70% survival rate.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The virus responsible for causing sickness across the world and introducing many people to the wonders of face masks is on the uptick in Kansas. Newly released data for the date range of July 9 to the 15 from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows that COVID-19 infections have reached the “High” infection rate level in 89 out of 105 Kansas counties or around 82%.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The number of Kansas counties at a “high” COVID community level nearly tripled this week. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update Wednesday shows the seven-day average for new cases trending up throughout July, although the past few days reflect a slight downturn. However, the numbers of new cases still has all but 19 of the state’s 105 counties at a high incidence rate.
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Just weeks away from the Primary Election, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is positioning herself for the General Election. Kelly launched “Prosperity on the Plains,” a statewide economic development tour, on Thursday. The tour focuses on small businesses, spring-boarding off of the state’s recent Panasonic deal. “Over the next few weeks, I’m […]
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt released a new legal opinion on Friday regarding ectopic pregnancies and how they might be impacted by the “Value Them Both” amendment. According to Schmidt, medical treatment for ectopic pregnancies or fetal demise is not ‘abortion’ under Kansas...
The Kansas primary election is on Aug. 2, but voters don’t have to wait that long to vote. Whether you vote on election day, by mail, or early in person, The Beacon has created a guide to help you prepare for the Kansas primary. How do I check my...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Improvements to the Gage Park train tracks will soon be in the works. On Thursday, July 21, the Shawnee Co. Commission approved a bid for nearly $129,000 for rail works track services to make repairs and improvements to the tracks, ties and culverts. It is unclear...
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson has signed an executive order to activate the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Drought Assessment Committee and associated drought impact teams. As part of the order, Parson is directing all state agencies to examine how communities affected by the drought can...
