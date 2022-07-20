ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Gov. highlights Summer Food program as she helps feed Topeka children

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly highlighted the Summer Food Service Program on Tuesday as she helped feed local children. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Tuesday, July 19, she helped distribute food to dozens of area children at...

www.wibw.com

Comments / 8

Never Give Up!
3d ago

lol! The Governor doesn’t feed these kids. We Kansans do with our tax dollars. But of course she would take credit for it. Kansas is one of the highest taxed states. So maybe the gov should thank and give credit to the tax payers.

Reply
7
Dean Parr
3d ago

I wouldn't let her anywhere near my children after throwing women & young girls under the transgender bus!!! Vote YES & RED to end Donkeypox disease this November & every elections!!!

Reply(2)
4
Related
Emporia gazette.com

Former USD 253 educators explain decisions to resign

The teacher shortage is hitting Kansas hard, with 1,381 vacancies in the state as of spring 2022, according to the Kansas Department of Education. Emporia Public Schools has also been heavily affected, with over 70 open positions, according to numbers the district published Tuesday. The vacancies came after USD 253...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Bucket calf show kicks off at Shawnee County Fair

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A super-heated day two of the Shawnee County Fair kicked off at Stormont Vail Event Center, with a dog show, a mad science show, watermelon feed and a bucket calf and beef cattle show. The bucket calf show features a number of contestants and one of...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Local organization to discuss redlining and its hand in shaping Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The League of Women Voters will host a discussion about redlining - the discriminatory practice which has had a hand in shaping the Topeka community. The League of Women Voters of Topeka-Shawnee County says at noon on Aug. 2, its Tuesday Topics meeting will feature Donna Rae Pearson and a discussion on redlining.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
WIBW

Topeka Chamber and Partnership roll out Chamber Blue health plan

TOPEKA (WIBW) -- Is your Topeka small business nterested in obtaining health insurance for your business through Chamber Blue of Kansas? The Topeka Chamber and Greater Topeka Partnership encourage you to take the survey below before it’s too late! Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce Executives of Kansas and local chambers across the state have created Chamber Blue of Kansas to offer businesses access to health-insurance savings typically associated with large-group medical coverage.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Nearly 30 firefighters complete law enforcement training at KLETC

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 30 International Association of Arson Investigators members will have the chance to become Certified Fire Investigators in the State of Kansas following the completion of a Basic Law Enforcement for Fire Investigators course. The Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center says the Kansas chapter of the...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Free hygiene bags, haircuts, immunizations available at Back to School Bash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salvation Army’s Back to School Bash will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2, with free hygiene bags, haircuts and immunizations available. For the sixth year in a row, The Salvation Army of Topeka says it will ensure students receive a personal hygiene bag for the upcoming 2022-23 school year. Through a generous donation from BNSF Railway, students will get a set of personal hygiene items.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
Hays Post

🎥 NW Kan. sites featured in latest Kansas Tourism episode

TOPEKA — Kansas Tourism has released an inspiring promotional video exploring the state’s rich natural history and examining the fossils and rocks that tell the story of an ancient ocean-covered Kansas. "Secret Kansas: Uncovering Our History" is the sixth episode in the “To The Stories” series which explores...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Estonian students begin door-to-door book sales in Emporia

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A group of international students from Estonia has begun sanctioned door-to-door sales in Emporia. The Lyon Co. Emergency Communications Center says in a Facebook post on July 23 that as of today, male students from Estonia will go door-to-door in residential areas. It noted that these students do have permission from the City to sell educational books for the next six weeks.
EMPORIA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer School#Summer Food#Logan Elementary School
Emporia gazette.com

Why is a Kansas constitutional amendment needed?

Here is the history and facts behind Value Them Both. Kansas Passes a Law to Ban Live Dismemberment Abortions. In 2015 Kansas lawmakers unanimously passed bill SB95 to ban live dismemberment (Dilation and Evacuation) abortions in both the House and Senate. The banned procedure occurs in the second trimester and involves pulling a live, unborn child apart limb by limb. At 13-24 weeks when this procedure occurs, an unborn baby is fully capable of feeling pain. During this same period, in utero surgeries are performed to correct birth defects, but unlike the barbaric D&E procedure, unborn babies are given anesthesia before the operation to prevent pain. At 12 weeks an unborn child can hiccup, suck its thumb, and kick. At 13 weeks the baby can feel pain. At 19 weeks the baby can taste, touch, smell, see, and hear your voice and have successfully survived premature delivery. At 24 weeks babies have a 60-70% survival rate.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

82% of Kansas counties in ‘High’ COVID-19 spread rate

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The virus responsible for causing sickness across the world and introducing many people to the wonders of face masks is on the uptick in Kansas. Newly released data for the date range of July 9 to the 15 from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows that COVID-19 infections have reached the “High” infection rate level in 89 out of 105 Kansas counties or around 82%.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Number of Kansas counties at high COVID community level nearly triples

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The number of Kansas counties at a “high” COVID community level nearly tripled this week. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update Wednesday shows the seven-day average for new cases trending up throughout July, although the past few days reflect a slight downturn. However, the numbers of new cases still has all but 19 of the state’s 105 counties at a high incidence rate.
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Kansas governor hints at plan to deal with abortion amendment if it passes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Just weeks away from the Primary Election, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is positioning herself for the General Election.  Kelly launched “Prosperity on the Plains,” a statewide economic development tour, on Thursday. The tour focuses on small businesses, spring-boarding off of the state’s recent Panasonic deal.  “Over the next few weeks, I’m […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Food Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
KSN News

Ectopic pregnancies not considered abortion, Kansas AG says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt released a new legal opinion on Friday regarding ectopic pregnancies and how they might be impacted by the “Value Them Both” amendment. According to Schmidt, medical treatment for ectopic pregnancies or fetal demise is not ‘abortion’ under Kansas...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Improvements to soon be made on Gage Park mini-train tracks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Improvements to the Gage Park train tracks will soon be in the works. On Thursday, July 21, the Shawnee Co. Commission approved a bid for nearly $129,000 for rail works track services to make repairs and improvements to the tracks, ties and culverts. It is unclear...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy