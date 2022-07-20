Sweetwater FFA rodeo coming up later this month

Related
Cleveland TN and Bradley County Offer Something for Everybody
This midsize city in southeast Tennessee is known for its friendliness. Sponsored by: Cleveland/Bradley Chamber of Commerce. Home sweet home doesn’t get much sweeter than in Cleveland/Bradley County. This area in southeast. is known as a friendly, mid-sized city with spirit that offers great career opportunities and a variety...
wvlt.tv
Five horses nursed back to health by Horse Haven of Tennessee
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Horse Haven of Tennessee officials posted on Facebook Friday to celebrate the success story of five horses recovered in an animal cruelty case. “As an organization, we have spent 285 days of loving on, caring for, grooming, feeding, helping them stand and nursing these five horses back to health!” the organization official said.
Loudon man has big plans to make a tiny home community for veterans
LOUDON, Tenn. — Willie Franklin looked out over his 10 acres of newly purchased land in Loudon. That land is covered in grass and trees, but Franklin envisions a community of a dozen tiny homes next to a chapel, garden, community kitchen and stables for equine therapy. He plans...
There’s a Little Debbie Bakery Store in Tennessee Where the Iconic Cakes Are Also Made
Two of my favorite childhood memories revolve around baked goods. And I'm not talking about anything my mother made; while she was wonderful at any number of things, baking--and she'd be the first to admit it--was not among them. The story's the same for the rest of our immediate family.
Hamilton Co School Board votes athletes must play on team of birth gender
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hamilton County School Board voted on a resolution Thursday that clarifies its student athlete policy on if they can play on a team other than their birth assigned sex. They made it clear that they want all students to feel that they belong and...
Knoxville mom loses $1,000s after pool contractor stops working
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville mom has waited 11 months for a pool contractor to excavate her backyard and install an in-ground pool. She bought the pool liner early last summer, then hired a separate contractor to set it up last August, but the work stopped in November.
wvlt.tv
Red sand found in sidewalk cracks in East Tennessee, here’s why
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Red sand has been popping up in sidewalk cracks across East Tennessee as a result of a project from a local human trafficking coalition. The Red Sand Project hosted by the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking aims to highlight human trafficking in the United States and occurs annually throughout the third week of July. Volunteers from across the nation gather together in cities and fill cracks of sidewalks with red sand, according to event officials.
Couple celebrates 100th birthdays, 79th anniversary
Hubert and June Malicote met at a neighborhood church in 1941 and married in 1943. In June, they celebrated 79 years of marriage. When asked how the marriage has lasted so long, Hubert said they have never had an argument.
The building of Carters Dam, Part 2
Regional historian Greg Cockburn, of Dalton, recalls meeting a student from the archaeology department of the University of Georgia when Carters Dam was under construction in the 1960s — and some of the group’s discoveries there. “It was over 50 years ago, and I don’t remember her name...
Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival returns for fifth year
TOWNSEND, Tenn — The Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival will kick off its fifth year with unique experiences for its VIPs on August 19. The following day, August 20, is the main event and will feature a variety of family-friendly activities at Townsend Visitor Center (7906 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway) from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m, officials said. The day will include live entertainment, crafters demonstrating and selling their artwork, a food truck court and a beer tent.
Overnight storms cause damage at Anderson County Fair
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Fairgrounds experienced damage after storms rolled into the area on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. A tree has fallen on a ride and tents have collapsed, according to the Anderson County Fair President Steve Queener. "We've never experienced anything like this," Queener...
newstalk987.com
Flooding Causing Road Closures in Parts of North Knox County, Anderson County and Downtown Knoxville
Seven inches of rain have fallen in the Powell area and parts of Anderson County since storms began overnight. A Flood Warning is in effect for Anderson and Knox Counties until 2:30 this afternoon. Some areas affected are North Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Clinton, Oliver Springs, Halls, Norris, Powell, Andersonville and...
🎒✏️ Back To School Bash By Hamilton County School
Mark Your Calendar! Hamilton County School System, along with community partners are having their 5th Annual Back To School Bash. This is where families will receive free backpacks and school supplies for their children this 2022 - 2023 school year. Event Date/Time: Saturday, August 6 from 10am-1pm at the First...
WBIR
Kern's Bakery is evidence of South Knoxville boom
Kern's Bakery site is a step closer to becoming Knoxville's second food hall. Developers say it'll include restaurants, rooftop bars, and a place to gather outdoors.
Richy Kreme Donuts opening second location in Knoxville
Richy Kreme Donuts announced its preparation for the new upcoming store in Knoxville after being in Maryville for 74 years.
Several East TN counties at 'high' risk for COVID-19, recommended to mask up in public again
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people in East Tennessee to take precautions against COVID-19 again -- including wearing masks -- as counties see another upswing in cases and hospitalizations. As of July 22, the CDC said Anderson, Campbell, Grainger, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins,...
thesmokies.com
What not to do in Pigeon Forge, 7 tips from a local
They say good jazz is about the notes you don’t play. I don’t know if that’s true, but as a former sax player who had quite a solo during the 9th-grade band’s rendition of the Herbie Hancock classic “Watermelon Man,” it sounds good enough.
wvlt.tv
2 horses that pulled officer’s casket donated to therapeutic riding program
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two horses part of the unit that pulled a fallen sergeant to his final resting place earlier this year have relocated to Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding to see if they would be a good fit for the program. Ellie and Kate came to STAR...
wvlt.tv
Ten Mile group builds Vietnam War veteran new home after found showering inside church
Many questions, few answers to why a heavy law enforcement presence at Morristown Regional Airport. Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Drug Enforcement Administration have been seen working out of the Morristown Regional Airport. Updated: 5 hours ago. Samuel A. Anderson, a former assistant track coach at Austin...
What is Tianeptine and why is it banned from Tennessee stores?
Tianeptine, which is marketed as an antidepressant, became illegal to sell over the counter in Tennessee as of July 1st.
