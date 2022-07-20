ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, TN

Sweetwater FFA rodeo coming up later this month

By Special to The Advocate & Democrat
The Advocate & Democrat
The Advocate & Democrat
 3 days ago

For the Starnes family of Monroe County, FFA has been an important part of shaping their children.

Ten years ago, Nick and LeAnn Starnes decided they wanted to give something back to their local FFA chapter. After soul-searching, the answer was simple.

Comments / 0

Related
livability.com

Cleveland TN and Bradley County Offer Something for Everybody

This midsize city in southeast Tennessee is known for its friendliness. Sponsored by: Cleveland/Bradley Chamber of Commerce. Home sweet home doesn’t get much sweeter than in Cleveland/Bradley County. This area in southeast. is known as a friendly, mid-sized city with spirit that offers great career opportunities and a variety...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Five horses nursed back to health by Horse Haven of Tennessee

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Horse Haven of Tennessee officials posted on Facebook Friday to celebrate the success story of five horses recovered in an animal cruelty case. “As an organization, we have spent 285 days of loving on, caring for, grooming, feeding, helping them stand and nursing these five horses back to health!” the organization official said.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
County
Monroe County, TN
City
Sweetwater, TN
Sweetwater, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Government
Monroe County, TN
Government
wvlt.tv

Red sand found in sidewalk cracks in East Tennessee, here’s why

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Red sand has been popping up in sidewalk cracks across East Tennessee as a result of a project from a local human trafficking coalition. The Red Sand Project hosted by the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking aims to highlight human trafficking in the United States and occurs annually throughout the third week of July. Volunteers from across the nation gather together in cities and fill cracks of sidewalks with red sand, according to event officials.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
timescourier.com

The building of Carters Dam, Part 2

Regional historian Greg Cockburn, of Dalton, recalls meeting a student from the archaeology department of the University of Georgia when Carters Dam was under construction in the 1960s — and some of the group’s discoveries there. “It was over 50 years ago, and I don’t remember her name...
ELLIJAY, GA
WBIR

Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival returns for fifth year

TOWNSEND, Tenn — The Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival will kick off its fifth year with unique experiences for its VIPs on August 19. The following day, August 20, is the main event and will feature a variety of family-friendly activities at Townsend Visitor Center (7906 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway) from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m, officials said. The day will include live entertainment, crafters demonstrating and selling their artwork, a food truck court and a beer tent.
TOWNSEND, TN
WBIR

Overnight storms cause damage at Anderson County Fair

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Fairgrounds experienced damage after storms rolled into the area on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. A tree has fallen on a ride and tents have collapsed, according to the Anderson County Fair President Steve Queener. "We've never experienced anything like this," Queener...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rodeo#Ffa#Sweetwater Ffa
macaronikid.com

🎒✏️ Back To School Bash By Hamilton County School

Mark Your Calendar! Hamilton County School System, along with community partners are having their 5th Annual Back To School Bash. This is where families will receive free backpacks and school supplies for their children this 2022 - 2023 school year. Event Date/Time: Saturday, August 6 from 10am-1pm at the First...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
thesmokies.com

What not to do in Pigeon Forge, 7 tips from a local

They say good jazz is about the notes you don’t play. I don’t know if that’s true, but as a former sax player who had quite a solo during the 9th-grade band’s rendition of the Herbie Hancock classic “Watermelon Man,” it sounds good enough.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
The Advocate & Democrat

The Advocate & Democrat

Sweetwater, TN
261
Followers
414
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate & Democrat serves Sweetwater, Madisonville and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.advocateanddemocrat.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy