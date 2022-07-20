35-year-old Bonnie Roth died, 2 girls injured after a car crash in Alpine (Alpine, CA)
Officials identified 35-year-old Bonnie Roth as the woman who lost her life after a single-vehicle accident last week in her hometown of Alpine. The fatal car crash took place on Interstate 8 at around 8:30 a.m. Friday. The preliminary investigation reports showed that Bonnie Roth lost control of the westbound Chevrolet Tahoe for undetermined reasons while headed west through the eastern San Diego-area town with her two young daughters [...]
