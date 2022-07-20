ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, OH

Here is a list of Northeast Ohio county fairs

By Danielle Cotterman
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W99wu_0gmEePok00

(WJW) – It’s fair season! And whether it’s the food, the animals, or the entertainment that you love most about a county fair, there are plenty of opportunities to get your “fair fix!”

Here is a list of 2022 county fairs that are taking place throughout greater Northeast Ohio :

For more information on each fair, click the appropriate link.

WEEK OF JULY 17
Crawford County Fair (Bucyrus) July 18-July 23
Carroll County Fair (Carrollton) July 18-July 24
Ottawa County Fair (Oak Harbor) July 18-July 24

Get weather updates here

WEEK OF JULY 24
Knox County Fair (Mt. Vernon) July 24-July 30
Lake County Fair (Painesville) July 26-July 31
Summit County Fair (Tallmadge) July 26-July 31
Ohio State Fair (Columbus) July 27-August 7

WEEK OF JULY 31
Columbiana County Fair (Lisbon) August 1-August 7
Medina County Fair (Medina) August 1-August 7

WEEK OF AUGUST 7
Richland County Fair August 7-August 13
Holmes C ounty Fair (Millersburg) August 8-August 13
Ashtabula County Fair (Jefferson) August 9-August 14
Cuyahoga County Fair (Berea) August 9-August 14
Erie County Fair (Sandusky) August 9-August 14

WEEK OF AUGUST 14
Huron County Fair (Norwalk) August 15-August 20

WEEK OF AUGUST 21
Lorain County Fair (Wellington) August 21-August 28
Sandusky County Fair (Fremont) August 22-August 28
Portage County Fair (Randolph) August 23-August 28


WEEK OF AUGUST 28
Stark County Fair (Canton) August 30-Sept. 5
Mahoning County Fair (Canfield) August 31-Sept. 5
Geauga County Fair (Burton) August 31-Sept. 5

WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 4
Wayne County Fair (Wooster) Sept. 10-Sept. 15

WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 11
Bellville Independent Fair (Richland Co.) Sept. 14-Sept. 17

WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 18
Ashland County Fair (Ashland) Sept. 18-Sept. 24
Tuscarawas County Fair (Dover) Sept. 19-Sept. 25

Unique places to visit in Ohio

WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 25
Coshocton County Fair (Coshocton) Sept. 30-October 6


WEEK OF OCTOBER 2
Loudonville Independent Fair (Ashland Co.) October 4-October 8


Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 6

Related
Cleveland.com

What’s on Ohio’s Aug. 2 special primary election ballot? See what district you’re in and who’s running for state legislature

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In case you haven’t heard – and it’s quite possible you have not – Ohio has another primary election coming up soon. The Aug. 2 election is Ohio’s second primary election of the year, a byproduct of redistricting, since unresolved legal challenges meant state House and Senate district maps weren’t ready when the election was supposed to be held in May. A federal court picked the maps in June, overruling an earlier Ohio Supreme Court decision that said they were illegally slanted in favor of Republicans under the new anti-gerrymandering rules voters added to the state constitution.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Northeast Ohio health leaders react as COVID cases, hospitalizations surge

CLEVELAND — The state of Ohio paints a color pallet of orange and yellow on the Center for Disease Controls' online COVID-19 tracker. The tracker, updated on Thursday, shows that Medina, Lorain, Huron, Erie, and Trumbull counties are peaking at a "high" community level classification. Cuyahoga, Summit, Lake, Geauga, Portage, and Ashtabula counties stand at a “medium” community level of COVID-19 cases.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wooster, OH
County
Carroll County, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Painesville, OH
City
Tallmadge, OH
City
Columbus, OH
City
Wayne, OH
City
Dover, OH
City
Oak Harbor, OH
Carroll County, OH
Government
City
Bucyrus, OH
City
Carrollton, OH
City
Coshocton, OH
City
Norwalk, OH
City
Sandusky, OH
City
Wellington, OH
City
Millersburg, OH
City
Berea, OH
Cleveland.com

Should most Ohio retailers be required to accept cash as payment?

A downstate GOP lawmaker has done something that many might consider unusual for a Republican -- introduce a bill in the Ohio Senate that would add a mandate for Ohio businesses. State Sen. Louis W. “Bill” Blessing III, of Colerain Township in Hamilton County, via Senate Bill 242 introduced last fall, wants the legislature to require most retail businesses in Ohio to accept cash payments.
OHIO STATE
10TV

Pool rental app gains popularity in central Ohio

WORTHINGTON, Ohio — Your swimming pool could earn you cash. Or, if you want to cool off with your own private pool experience, there’s a way to rent by the hour. Think of it as a short-term rental app for backyard pools. “When I told my dad I'm...
WORTHINGTON, OH
WKBN

Branch falls at house in McDonald

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) — A tree branch came down with the strong storms sweeping through parts of the Valley. The branch was located on Pennsylvania Avenue in McDonald. Fire crews came to cut up the branches. No one was injured.
MCDONALD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Northeast Ohio#Erie County Fair#Ohio State Fair
WKBN

Missing in Ohio: TikTok girl with 10K followers

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of TikToker Georjlyn Hayes has filed a missing person’s report with the Coshocton County Sheriff’s office. Brenda Hayes, the 20-year-old’s mother, told NBC4 her daughter has been missing since July 12. Hayes at first thought Georjlyn was in Columbus and then Cincinnati, but became concerned when Georjlyn posted a […]
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Ohio proposal will allow for three fishing lines statewide

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Wildlife Council received a proposal to allow a maximum of three lines while fishing statewide during its regularly scheduled meeting July 13, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. If approved by the Ohio Wildlife Council, the proposed rule change would...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WKBN

Shoot for free at these 5 Ohio ranges, including 1 in Trumbull County

Ohio (WJW) — Whether you’re an experienced recreational shooter or just a beginner, next month you can visit any of Ohio’s premiere public shooting ranges for free. Free Range Day is offered through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources as an opportunity to gain hands-on experience and instruction with firearms at no charge. The event provides a safe place to hone skills with rifles, shotguns, handguns and archery equipment.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Travel Maven

Visit One of Ohio's Most Unique Parks

Ohio is filled with unique attractions, from historic castles to hidden waterfalls but nothing, however, is quite as unique as this exhibition at Aullwood Audubon Farm. This nature preserve features giant whimsical trolls, fields filled with wildflowers, and plenty of trails to explore, keep reading to learn more.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Most mispronounced names in Ohio and how to say them

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Lima, Russia, Versailles – These are just a few of the commonly mispronounced names in Ohio. The school of Journalism at Ohio University has published a guide to pronouncing names of towns and other prominent features in Ohio. The guide is based on a pamphlet the school said is likely from the 1950s.
OHIO STATE
WKBN

WKBN

39K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy