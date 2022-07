Following her death on Thursday, Elvis star Shonka Dukureh is being honored by director Baz Lurhmann, who helmed the new film about the legendary rocker. "A special light went out today and all of the Elvis movie family are heartbroken by the loss of Shonka Dukureh," Lurhmann wrote on Instagram. "From the moment she came into our world, Shonka brought joy, spirit, and of course her voice and her music. Whenever she was on set, on stage, or even just in the room, everyone always felt uplifted."

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO