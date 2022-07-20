Biden to visit Wilkes-Barre Thursday
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — President Biden is expected to visit Wilkes-Barre Thursday.
Congressman Matt Cartwright confirms with Eyewitness News that President Biden will visit Wilkes-Barre on Thursday. He is expected to talk about community safety and crime-related issues.
“The President will give remarks on building on the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to further reduce gun crime and save lives,” the White House stated in a news release.
According to a Wilkes University spokesperson, President Biden will appear at Wilkes University's Marts Center on Thursday, July 21.
The White House has not yet released specific details on a time and location.
