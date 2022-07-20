ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State Fair one week away: What you need to know

By Kristine Varkony
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=096Cuq_0gmEdQjg00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio State Fair returns to full capacity for the first time in two years next week with some new additions, old favorites, and free parking.

NBC4 spoke with the assistant general manager of the Ohio State Fair, Alicia Shoults, about what Ohioans can expect to see, hear, and do this year at the fair. Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Where & when

  • July 27- Aug. 7, 2022
  • Ohio Expo Center
  • 717 E. 17th Ave. Columbus, Ohio 43211 (follow signs from 71 coming from the north & south for parking)
  • Hours of operation: Mon. – Fri.: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sat. & Sun.: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., (except Aug. 7, admission gates close at 6 p.m., rides end at 10 p.m.)
  • Midway Ride Hours: Sat.-Thurs., 11 a.m.- 11 p.m.; Fridays, 11 a.m. – Midnight
  • Adult (13-59) $10
  • Youth (6-12) $8
  • Senior (60+) $8
  • Children (5 & under) free

Activities to do

  • Ride rides: $30 Ride-All-Day Wristband, $25 Advance-Sale Ride-All-Day Wristband (available online through July 26), $1 credits (all rides require 3 or more credits)
  • Ohio State Fair concert series (additional tickets required for some):
  • July 27: Kidz Bop Live
  • July 29: Foreigner
  • July 30: Nelly
  • Aug. 2: Scotty McCreery
  • Aug. 4: Ice Cube
  • Aug. 5: Willie Nelson
  • All Ohio-State Fair Band and Youth Choir, July 31
  • Sale of Champions livestock auction, Aug. 7
  • CLICK HERE for a daily schedule of events

Places to eat

  • Taste of Ohio Cafe
  • Dairy Products Building
  • Midway vendors

Attractions to see

  • Butter Cow & Calf (Dairy Products Building)
  • Natural Resources Park: Free fishing for kids, kayaking, archery, a butterfly house, lumberjack shows, Smokey Bear, and more in an eight-acre park maintained by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
  • Ohio Proud Farmer’s Market (Voinovich Livestock & Trade Center Farm)
  • Kiddieland petting zoo & pig races
  • Livestock barns
  • OVMA Veterinary Education Center
  • NBC4 Live Broadcast on Aug. 1

