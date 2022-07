FORT MADISON - With the donation of the former Iowan motel property to the county now finalized, work will get underway to get the property ready for repurposing. Glen Meller, of Meller Excavating and Circle M, Inc., said Thursday he has had the property appraised and he said with the structure now taken down, the property was appraised at close to $700,000 for the 8-acre parcel.

FORT MADISON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO