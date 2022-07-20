You can help local nonprofits get grants through Gannett Foundation's crowdfunding program

Organizations looking to better their communities are now fundraising until Aug. 12 as a part of the Gannett Foundation’s A Community Thrives crowdfunding and grant program.

Wesselman Woods , the EVSC Foundation and Foundry Center for the Arts are hoping community members will donate to their cause over the next month and land them extra funding this year.

Over 700 organizations, including 17 in Indiana, have applied for the $2 million initiative in hopes of implementing community-building ideas. Gannett is the parent company of the Evansville Courier & Press.

The nonprofits have one month to raise money through the online platform Mightycause and must reach a minimum of $3,000 or $6,000, depending on their operating budget, to qualify as a grant recipient. Through the site, users can donate to an organization of their choice by filtering the cause type, location and category.

“A Community Thrives has been an excellent way for Gannett to leverage its platforms to raise attention and funds for participating nonprofit organizations," said Sue Madden, director of the Gannett Foundation. "Over the past five years, the program has contributed more than $17 million to community building projects and local operating expenses of service organizations across the country.”

The organizations will get to keep the money they raise, but top projects also will qualify for additional grants to support their change-making ideas. Top fundraisers will receive a total of $200,000 in grants and all eligible organizations will qualify for consideration of the National Project and Local Operating grants.

In addition to funding, A Community Thrives raises the visibility of participating organizations with national and local media coverage and exposes the organizations’ missions to new potential donors.

“This is a national program with equal opportunity for small and nascent organizations and well-established organizations alike. Building community through connections and helping communities thrive are key program drivers,” Madden said.

To learn about the 2022 A Community Thrives participating organizations and to make donations, visit acommunitythrives.mightycause.com.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: You can help local nonprofits get grants through Gannett Foundation's crowdfunding program