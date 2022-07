BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a Lake Charles man Saturday for drunk driving after hitting a deputy’s patrol car. According to official arrest documents, an EBRSO deputy responded to a crash with injuries involving a deputy at 2:40 a.m. near the Sherwood Forest exit ramp on Interstate 12. The responding deputy learned that an on-duty EBRSO deputy was sitting on the shoulder working a construction area detail when a white Crysler Sebring crossed the line and hit the deputy’s patrol car. The patrol car did have its lights on, according to EBRSO.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO