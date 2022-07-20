Boardman man in custody on rape charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman man is now in custody on rape charges.

Ronald Tomlin, 35, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Tuesday.

A warrant had been issued for Tomlins’s arrest earlier this month after he skipped court for his arraignment.

Tomlin was indicted last month on a series of sex crimes spanning over nine years. This included 11 counts of rape, a single count of attempted rape and six counts of gross sexual imposition.