Boardman, OH

Boardman man in custody on rape charges

By Chelsea Simeon
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman man is now in custody on rape charges.

Ronald Tomlin, 35, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Tuesday.

A warrant had been issued for Tomlins’s arrest earlier this month after he skipped court for his arraignment.

Tomlin was indicted last month on a series of sex crimes spanning over nine years. This included 11 counts of rape, a single count of attempted rape and six counts of gross sexual imposition.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WKBN

Mahoning County grand jury indicts Youngstown murder suspect

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday has indicted a man for a February shooting death on the West Side. Robert Weaver, 37, is charged with aggravated murder for the Feb. 21 shooting death of Lamar Reed, 22. Reed was found shot to death on Donald Avenue just off of North Belle Vista Avenue.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WKBN

Youngstown house shot at for second time this week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a South Side home has been the target of gunfire for two days in a row. Police were called about 10:30 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 900 block of East Florida Avenue, where a woman told them she heard several shots and threw herself on the floor as well as her baby.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Woman enters plea in Youngstown hammer beating

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman set to go on trial Monday for dragging another woman out of her car and beating her with a hammer instead pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of felonious assault. Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of four years in prison for Jamela Chatman,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Helicopter helps track man during Youngstown chase

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — For the second time this week, an Ohio State Highway helicopter helped police catch someone who fled from a traffic stop. Pierre Shelton, 28, of Fairgreen Avenue, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and possession of drugs. He was taken into custody about 6:35 p.m. Wednesday at Belmont and Fairgreen avenues.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
