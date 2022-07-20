ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Colleton County School Board raises teacher, staff salary

By Sophie Brams
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A8KNK_0gmEcIxJ00

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD)- The Colleton County School Board of Trustees on Monday voted to raise pay for district teachers and staff.

The Board passed a $51.2 million budget that includes a major salary increase for employees in order to help the district remain “competitive” with our counties.

Teacher salary will be raised by $4,000 for the 2022-2023 school year.

Survey rates Charleston Co. school board as ‘ineffective’

Colleton County School District operates on a “step” salary schedule which was increased from 23 steps to 25 steps under the newly-approved budget.

In addition to higher teacher pay, the Board approved a 9.05% increase in health insurance per semester and an 8% bus driver salary increase.

“Colleton County School District is dedicated to providing an excellent work environment for our staff,
competitive at not just the regional level, but across the state and beyond,” a district spokesperson said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

New DD2 superintendent leads school board workshop

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Dorchester County School District Two’s (DD2) new superintendent, Dr. Shane Robbins, hosted a workshop Friday with the district’s board of trustees to set goals for the upcoming school year. The workshop agenda included reviewing the expectations of the school board and setting goals for the upcoming year. “This is the first […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Colleton County, SC
City
Charleston, SC
Colleton County, SC
Government
Colleton County, SC
Education
City
Walterboro, SC
walterborolive.com

Motivational speaker comes to Colleton County Library

Colleton County Library has invited Lester Young to speak on Saturday, July 23 from 11:30 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. The name of young’s program is “Changing the Narrative.” This program’s purpose is to start an honest conversation on crime, prevention, and redemption. Lester Young is a...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston leaders creating new city disaster plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston city leaders want to build a new disaster plan specifically tailored to the city that will fit within the existing plan for all of Charleston County that is already in place. The plan, known as a hazard mitigation plan, will help officials understand potential dangers...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Co. School District, broke state law, board member claims

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A sitting Charleston County School Board member is accusing the district superintendent and the school board chair of violating state law at Monday’s meetings. Cindy Bohn Coats, the longest-serving member of the board, says state Freedom of Information Act laws were violated when several items...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
walterborolive.com

Colleton native to help hometown thrive

Brantley Strickland started his career at The Press and Standard, working in high school as a sports writer for the Colleton County community. He then became the sports editor and editor at the Walterboro newspaper before becoming sports editor at The Times and Democrat Newspaper. The Colleton Prep Academy graduate...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

DHEC reminds parents about vaccine changes for upcoming school year

CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — Students will soon head back to school, and parents are probably thinking about the long checklist of things to tackle before the first day. DHEC is reminding parents of some updated vaccine guidelines for students ahead of the school year. Dr. Kathryn King, the Medical...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County 911 worker fired after investigation into mishandling of calls

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A telecommunicator with the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center has been fired after county officials said the worker violated policy. Charleston County requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to conduct an independent investigation into whether calls were mishandled after the center discovered that non-emergency calls for service were not properly entered into the system.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Head Start program looking for students & staff for new school year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Head Start in Savannah and Effingham County are looking to fill their classrooms with both teachers and students before the new school year kicks off. “We’re a well-kept secret and we want the door to be open. The secret is over, we are here to serve the community,” said Head Start & Early Head Start Assistant Director Barbara Deloach.
SAVANNAH, GA
crbjbizwire.com

Knight’s Companies Welcomes New Employees to Support Company’ Continued Growth in Concrete Industry

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. -- Jodi McCall is welcomed as Knight’s Companies’ human resources director. McCall was previously employed as human resources manager at Home Telecom. She will work with executive management at Knight’s to lead the implementation of programs to enhance the employee experience. McCall has a bachelor’s degree from the College of Charleston. She also earned a Certified Professional designation from the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM-CP).
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy