ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butts County, GA

Ga. sheriff says sex offender should ‘spend the rest of his natural-born life caged’

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FXY9z_0gmEc96100
Christopher Baxter (Butts County Sheriff's Office)

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff is expressing his frustration after a registered sex offender who received parole committing his crimes a second time.

According to the Georgia Sex Offender Registry, Christopher Baxter was convicted of sexual battery against a child under 16 in 2019.

Butts County Sheriff Gary Long says that less than a month after Baxter received parole for that crime, he was back to committing sex crimes against children.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Long says that earlier this week, investigators learned that Baxter had contacted an underage girl in another state and was trying to get inappropriate pictures of her.

“I am a firm believer in rehabilitation, but a person convicted of committing the act of child molestation, in my opinion, can not, and will not be rehabilitated,” Long said.

The sheriff showed his disdain for those who victimize children, saying that he believed drug addicts, alcoholics and thieves could be rehabilitated, but not those “capable of victimizing a child.”

“I hope he spends the rest of his natural-born life caged, where he is no longer allowed access to another innocent child,” Sheriff Long said in a Facebook post.

Baxter is being held in the Butts County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Butts County, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Butts County, GA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes#Caged#Violent Crime#Butts County Sheriff#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Video shows teen suspect jumping five stories off Buckhead parking deck to escape police

Atlanta — A teenage suspect is in the hospital after police say he jumped five stories off of a parking deck at a Buckhead apartment complex to escape arrest. Newly released video shows Atlanta police trying to arrest three men they say were breaking into cars in the parking deck at the Icon Buckhead Apartments on Peachtree Road around 2:45 a.m. on Friday.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
168K+
Followers
117K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy