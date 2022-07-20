ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloé Kardashian’s Subtle Reaction to Tristan Thompson and Mystery Woman

Tristan Thompson was spotted with a mystery woman in Greece just after news broke he has a second child on the way with ex Khloé Kardashian.

Khloé seemed to react to the news by liking an Instagram post about the NBA star.

A Kardashian fan account posted a video of Tristan and the brunette, writing, “To everyone that’s freaking out about this video of Tristan in Greece with another girl, Khloé and Tristan are both single and according to the statement from Khloé’s rep, they haven’t spoken since December besides coparenting.”

The caption continued, “I don’t know why it would be crazy for Tristan to be with another girl as long as he’s a good dad to his baby.”

A source also told Us Weekly, “Tristan normally does his own thing and is present when it comes to True. Him being spotted with another woman isn’t shocking news to the Kardashians — it’s happened multiple times over the past few months.”

The insider added, “He’s a big flirt which they’re well aware of. It’s embarrassing for him, not them, since Khloé and Tristan are completely done.”

TMZ obtained video of Thompson holding hands with the unidentified woman in Mykonos on Sunday.

Thompson had previously been seen partying it up at a club called Bonbonniere, where he was surrounded by women!

Meanwhile, the basketball player is about to become a father of four. Page Six reports he and Khloé are expecting a baby boy soon via surrogate.

A source revealed, “Khloé has always wanted a little brother for True and decided to go ahead with having the baby with the support of her family.”

Over the past few years, Khloé and Tristan have been in an on-again, off-again relationship amid several cheating scandals.

A source told People that Khloé and Tristan plan to co-parent. "Just like they do with True, Khloé will co-parent the baby with Tristan," the insider said. "Tristan is the dad and Khloé wants him involved as much as possible. He is great with True."

The source added that has "great support" and "doesn't see herself as a single mom."

Earlier this year, Thompson confirmed that he fathered a child with another woman, Maralee Nichols. The baby, named Theo, is now six months old. He is also the father of son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.

A Page Six insider claimed that Khloé and Tristan’s “baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December.”

For her part, Khloé has been open about wanting another child. Nine months ago she tweeted, “I want [True] to have a sibling. If it’s God’s plan.”

She’s also reportedly in a new relationship. Last month, it was revealed that Kardashian had moved on from the relationship and is now dating a private investor.

A source told People magazine that Khloé and the mystery man are in the “early stages” of a relationship.

“Extra’s” Katie Krause recently spoke with Khloé and her family about “The Kardashians.” At the time, Khloé described herself as being “guarded” when it comes to her new relationships, and Kim called her a “sneaky dater”!

