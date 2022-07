Gotham Knights is a sequel to one of the most popular superhero games in the industry. The Batman Arkham series of games has provided players with hours of fun and with the Bat going out of commission in last title, it is time for his underlings to take over. Gotham Knights will see the likes of Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing and Redhood in action. Players have already received gameplay trailers for Robin and Nightwing, now the time has arrived for a new character to have their gameplay revealed.

