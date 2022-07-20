A War College for the World’s Finance Chiefs

The clock is ticking for the world’s most indebted developer, whose liquidity woes sparked a broader debt crisis in China’s property industry that’s gone on to engulf more home builders, threaten banks and pose growing challenges for President Xi Jinping. China Evergrande Group, once the country’s largest...
Ukraine’s plan to freeze foreign-bond payments is set to gain approval from bondholders, some of whom suggested Kyiv start restructuring earlier, the lead banker advising the sovereign said. The war-torn nation, which on Wednesday asked for debt restructuring consents, is in a unique position due to the goodwill and...
After underestimating the worst inflation outbreak in decades, central banks are now driving their economies headlong toward recession in order to tame prices. The stark outlook is stoking fears that policy makers will end up overreaching as they push ahead with aggressive interest-rate hikes, just as some now concede they overstimulated through the pandemic recovery.
Despite all the talk about a fourth round of federal stimulus payments, summer is here and the check is still not in the mail. Lawmakers have proposed several plans to help America cope with inflation...
Russian air defenses seemed to have gone into overdrive and shot down their fighter jet over Ukrainian airspace, Forbes has reported. The incident reportedly occurred earlier this week and was shared by a Russian official on Telegram, without knowing which aircraft had been shot in the sky. Other users on Twitter later shared it.
In an interview earlier this year, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa warned that foreign buyers were snatching up prime U.S. farmland in an effort to “dominate food production.” Grassley specifically mentioned China in his call for more oversight of foreign ownership of U.S. agricultural production. “As foreign investors look to gobble up U.S. food and […]
President Joe Biden said this week the U.S. military does not support a potential trip to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), a concern she brushed off, bringing the difference of opinion into public view between the nation's two highest-ranking Democratic officeholders. The Financial Times reported on Pelosi’s planned...
Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders in the country have been given domestic Covid-19 vaccines, the ruling Communist party said in a rare disclosure aimed at stimulating China's booster program.
WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, is improving in health and none of his 17 identified close contacts have so far tested positive for the coronavirus, White House COVID coordinator Ashish Jha told ABC News on Sunday.
US president Joe Biden’s climate envoy John Kerry has warned Tory leadership contender Liz Truss not to “jigger” with the UK’s plans to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions by slashing green levies which help pay for the transition to clean energy.Ms Truss has said that she backs the target of Net Zero by 2050, but wants to suspend levies which add 8 per cent to energy bills in order to do it “in a way that doesn’t harm people and businesses”.But Mr Kerry said that any savings from tax giveaways will be massively outweighed by the cost of extreme weather...
The boss of a water company with one of the worst pollution records in England has been handed more than £1m in pay and bonuses. Anglian Water chief executive Peter Simpson faces criticism after he landed a “substantial” £337,651 bonus as part of a £1.3m pay package.
Bob Michele, a bond market veteran for more than four decades, predicts a 75% chance of a US recession over the next 18 months, but thinks it’s priced in. “Clients are returning to the bond market, especially corporate bonds,” Michele, JPMorgan Asset Management’s chief investment officer, said on Bloomberg Television’s “Wall Street Week” on Friday. “It’s because they have renewed confidence in the central banks.”
To get Brooke Sutherland’s newsletter delivered directly to your inbox, sign up here. The industrial sector is just a leadership shakeup away from having one of the highest rates of female chief executive officers in the S&P 500.
Volkswagen AG’s dramatic move to oust its combative chief executive officer was set in motion a week ago, when his backing from the billionaire Porsche and Piech family began to crumble. Unwavering support from the reclusive clan that majority-owns VW had helped Herbert Diess survive frequent clashes with powerful...
The Russian Navy has taken delivery of what is the world's longest known submarine, one its maker touts as a research vessel -- but what others say is a platform for espionage and possibly nuclear weapons.
The head of Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service says Russia’s war effort in Ukraine is faltering and President Vladimir Putin will be forced to temporarily halt his invasion, potentially allowing Ukrainian troops a greater opportunity to strike back. “They’re about to run out of steam,” Richard Moore, the head...
Dow Inc. said it will have to curb some of its operations in Europe if the region reduces its natural gas use in response to Russian supply cuts. “We are looking at it from a standpoint of maintaining the business in Europe and trying to keep everything running in the event of a curtailment,” Chief Executive Officer Jim Fitterling said in an earnings call. “But that would mean that we’d have to slow something down.”
There are billions of dollars to be made from capturing emissions in Australia’s dirt, according to the only developer to have been awarded national offset credits for using the land management technology. AgriProve is seeking to install carbon farming projects across an area almost the size of Cuba and...
Used cars, which pushed up UK inflation during the pandemic, are now getting cheaper as Britons offload their vehicles in response to soaring fuel costs and a broader squeeze on household budgets. Inflation hit a 40-year high in June, driven by products ranging from motor fuel to eggs, but prices...
The euro is heading back to dollar parity, and not even a faster pace of rate hikes by the European Central Bank can change that, according to traders and market strategists. The big issue in Europe remains energy security and that’s why a move back to parity is more likely than a climb to $1.04, said Francesco Pesole, an FX strategist at ING. Plus, the interest-rate differential between Europe and the US still argues for weakness in the euro.
