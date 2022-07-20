ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

23rd annual Springer Soiree supports young Olympians and athletes

By TownLift // USA Nordic
TownLift
TownLift
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sMx1K_0gmEahtm00

PARK CITY, Utah — In the midst of each annual Springer Tournee, this year being the 23 rd , USA Nordic hosts the Springer Soiree with the help of generous board members opening their home for the gathering. A night in which those interested in Nordic combined and ski jumping can learn more, meet new people, win auction or raffle items, and even rub elbows with Olympians, in support of the USA Nordic nonprofit organization.

USA Nordic is the national leadership group for ski jumping and Nordic combined. It manages the Olympic teams all the way down to grassroots development at the club level.

The Springer Tournee is based on a competition in Europe, ski jumping and Nordic combined are largely European sports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Osw2B_0gmEahtm00
Women’s Nordic Combined and Ski Jumping team members at the 2019 Soiree. Photo: USA Nordic.

“It started just between Park City and Calgary, and then it just grew into this massive event where we have over 175 athletes, ranging from the ages of six to 30,” said Head Coach of Women’s Ski Jumping Blake Hughes. “We get 500-600 people here for a week of training and interaction. We have Olympians coach the young athletes, we parent resource sessions, and coaches’ education sessions. It’s really become this massive symposium for ski jumping and Nordic combined.”

The Soiree is on Wednesday, July 27, in Jeremy Ranch. Tickets are still available for purchase. You can expect heavy passed apps, beverages, a silent auction, and members of the Nordic combined and ski jumping community coming together for a fun, supportive evening. Some items up for auction this year include:

  • Nike and Ralph Lauren Winter Olympic Gear
  • 5-7 night stay in Princeville, Kauai
  • 2-night stay at Silver Star in Park City
  • One Week Rental in Sanibel Island, Florida
  • Sammy’s Bistro, Shabu, O’Shucks gift cards
  • Pickleball lessons
  • Tutoring: Math, Physics, Chemistry, Anatomy, Physiology
  • McPolin barn panoramic print 9″ x 35″ on (metal) aluminum
  • Concert Tickets (concert TBD)
  • Personalized ski boot setup from Surefoot
  • USA Nordic Ski Jumping ‘Shot Skis’

“[The Soiree] is a way to get the community together, to raise some funds, expand the community within Park City and greater Park City areas,” Hughes said. “Because we are we are nonprofit, and we rely heavily on donations and funding, this is just a great way for us to be able to get the word out and get the community together and get those funds as we move into the next competition cycle, which starts for us already at the end of August.”

It’s an intimate setting for those embedded in the sports community and for those who want to learn more to get to know some of the best athletes in the country.

Below you’ll find a list of Olympians that will be involved in the Tournee and present at the Soiree. As the event nears, more may join in on the fun.

2022 Beijing Olympians

Decker Dean , Men’s Ski Jumping

Jasper Good , Men’s Nordic Combined

Anna Hoffmann , Women’s Ski Jumping

Casey Larson , Men’s Ski Jumping

Ben Loomis , Men’s Nordic Combined

Stephen Schumann , Men’s Nordic Combined

Jared Shumate , Men’s Nordic Combined


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TownLift

SNAPPED: Moose in the wild

UTAH — Moose are a staple for wildlife photographers and nature lovers in Utah. The giant and majestic creatures greet us frequently in Park City and the nearby Uinta National […]
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

Around Town: Shorty’s Stairs

PARK CITY, Utah – If you’ve ever lived on Ontario Avenue or Rossie Hill Drive, then you are probably very well acquainted with Shorty’s Stairs. The 23-steps off of Marsac, just above the top of China Bridge, lead right down to Main Street. They may feel more like 46 steps to low-altitude folk and never seem to get easier no matter how many times a day you climb them (coming from personal experience after living up the hill for over four years and working on Main Street all that time).
PARK CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Park City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Local
Utah Society
Park City, UT
Society
State
Utah State
TownLift

Local Business Spotlight: Deseret Wellness

PARK CITY, Utah. — Medical cannabis pharmacy Deseret Wellness aims to improve its patient’s quality of life through education and alternative therapies. With two locations, one on Kearns Boulevard and the other in Provo, the business tailors its service to Utahns. Deseret Wellness on Kearns Blvd opened in...
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

Paddleboarder drowns at Rockport State Park

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — On July 21, just before 11:00 p.m., Summit County Utah Search and Rescue located the body of 39-year-old Taylorsville resident Matthew Britton. Britton had been out paddle boarding at Rockport State Park with his dog earlier in the day when he and his dog fell off the paddle board. Several people witnessed the incident, and while the dog was wearing a life jacket, Britton was not. The dog made it safely to shore while Britton was unaccounted for, triggering a multi-agency search effort.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
TownLift

The great Park City nonprofit office space race

PARK CITY, Utah. — Maybe you’ve worked for or volunteered for one, and you’ve most likely benefitted from one, either directly or indirectly: nonprofits. Residents and visitors generally benefit from a plethora of nonprofits in Park City. Running a nonprofit isn’t a simple endeavor, but one struggle many would never think about is finding and maintaining office space.
PARK CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Loomis
Person
Casey Larson
Person
Ralph Lauren
TownLift

Welcome Home: Park City Heights estate

PARK CITY, Utah — This beautiful 5-bedroom and 4-bathroom modern estate home sits on a .19 fully landscaped acre lot in one of the most sought-after locations in Park City, Utah. Park City Heights is a welcoming community with newly built homes. In total, this community will have 239...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympians#Ski Areas#Nordic Combined#Usa Nordic#The Springer Tournee#European#Women S Ski Jumping
TownLift

Jobs of the week, July 20

Check out this week’s jobs from local Park City employers. Work hard, play hard. St. Regis Deer Valley is holding a job fair today from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.  St. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Nike
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
641K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy