23rd annual Springer Soiree supports young Olympians and athletes

PARK CITY, Utah — In the midst of each annual Springer Tournee, this year being the 23 rd , USA Nordic hosts the Springer Soiree with the help of generous board members opening their home for the gathering. A night in which those interested in Nordic combined and ski jumping can learn more, meet new people, win auction or raffle items, and even rub elbows with Olympians, in support of the USA Nordic nonprofit organization.

USA Nordic is the national leadership group for ski jumping and Nordic combined. It manages the Olympic teams all the way down to grassroots development at the club level.

The Springer Tournee is based on a competition in Europe, ski jumping and Nordic combined are largely European sports.

“It started just between Park City and Calgary, and then it just grew into this massive event where we have over 175 athletes, ranging from the ages of six to 30,” said Head Coach of Women’s Ski Jumping Blake Hughes. “We get 500-600 people here for a week of training and interaction. We have Olympians coach the young athletes, we parent resource sessions, and coaches’ education sessions. It’s really become this massive symposium for ski jumping and Nordic combined.”

The Soiree is on Wednesday, July 27, in Jeremy Ranch. Tickets are still available for purchase. You can expect heavy passed apps, beverages, a silent auction, and members of the Nordic combined and ski jumping community coming together for a fun, supportive evening. Some items up for auction this year include:

Nike and Ralph Lauren Winter Olympic Gear

5-7 night stay in Princeville, Kauai

2-night stay at Silver Star in Park City

One Week Rental in Sanibel Island, Florida

Sammy’s Bistro, Shabu, O’Shucks gift cards

Pickleball lessons

Tutoring: Math, Physics, Chemistry, Anatomy, Physiology

McPolin barn panoramic print 9″ x 35″ on (metal) aluminum

Concert Tickets (concert TBD)

Personalized ski boot setup from Surefoot

USA Nordic Ski Jumping ‘Shot Skis’

“[The Soiree] is a way to get the community together, to raise some funds, expand the community within Park City and greater Park City areas,” Hughes said. “Because we are we are nonprofit, and we rely heavily on donations and funding, this is just a great way for us to be able to get the word out and get the community together and get those funds as we move into the next competition cycle, which starts for us already at the end of August.”

It’s an intimate setting for those embedded in the sports community and for those who want to learn more to get to know some of the best athletes in the country.

Below you’ll find a list of Olympians that will be involved in the Tournee and present at the Soiree. As the event nears, more may join in on the fun.

2022 Beijing Olympians

Decker Dean , Men’s Ski Jumping

Jasper Good , Men’s Nordic Combined

Anna Hoffmann , Women’s Ski Jumping

Casey Larson , Men’s Ski Jumping

Ben Loomis , Men’s Nordic Combined

Stephen Schumann , Men’s Nordic Combined

Jared Shumate , Men’s Nordic Combined

