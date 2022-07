FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – It could be a while before we know whether or not investigators ever found anything worthwhile. after searching a piece of land in Mercer County. Earlier this month, authorities were conducting a big excavation on some property in Farrell. Authorities have been investigating the 45-year-old disappearance of Hubbard resident Billie Lynn Groff, who was last seen on July 4, 1977.

