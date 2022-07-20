ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Dove to offer domestic violence education training

By Danny Connolly
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Dove has opened its registration for its domestic violence education course for the fall.

The training is designed to teach future volunteers in areas like legal advocacy, shelter coverage, and support group facilitation. The class has been certified by the Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

The class will take place Monday through Thursday from 5-9 p.m. on September 19th to October 5th. The training costs $200 and will take place at Dove’s location at 302 S. Union in Decatur.

The first step, a phone interview, has a deadline of noon on September 9. The rest of the registration paperwork and payment of the training are due by noon September 12th.

To start the application, you can call Barb Blakey, the Director of Volunteers and Community Relations at Dove, at 217-428-6616.

