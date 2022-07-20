MORONGO VALLEY CSD MEETING CANCELED

The Morongo Basin Community Health Center governing board meets tonight at 6:00 p.m. at their offices at 6530 LaContenta Road. Suite 700 in Yucca Valley. The meeting will be both in-person and online. In-person attendees will be required to wear a mask. Instructions to attend online are in this story at Z1077fm.com. After an opportunity for public comments the board will discuss recent restructuring of care, and approval of a satellite office in Yucca Valley.
The Town of Yucca Valley Summer Music Festival is back at the Community Center Softball fields tomorrow night (July 23) with the band Skynyrd & Friends playing Rock music. Additional Saturday concerts will be offered, July 30, August 6 and August 13. Concerts are from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Food and drink is available at the concert. All ages are welcome, and admission is free. The concert schedule for the rest of the series is:
Natalie Santos grew up in Bloomington and lives less than a mile from Zimmerman Elementary School, which has a special place in her heart. "We love that school so much, like my siblings; all of us went there as kids," Santos said. As the mom of a three-year-old, she looked...
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Riverside and San Bernardino counties have now reached the "high" transmission level. The number of hospitalizations hit nearly 300 in San Bernardino County Wednesday, which marks the highest level since February. In Riverside County, that number was closer to 240. INTERACTIVE MAP: What are the COVID-19...
Stop by the Yucca Valley Starbucks this Friday morning from 8AM to 10AM for a chance to get to know your local law enforcement a little better. The Morongo Basin CHP and San Bernardino County Sheriffs will be there for “Coffee With a Cop” – which gives the public a forum for casual conversation with law enforcement. If you have young ones, you are encouraged to bring them along for kid-friendly activities and a chance to win some school supplies.
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 4,278 new reported cases. Since July 14, hospitalizations increased by 19%, with 249 and 35 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 14 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 4,864 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
The City of Menifee is currently accepting applications from residents to fill the District 1 and District 4 vacancies on the City’s Quality of Life Measure Oversight Committee (Committee). Applications will be accepted until Friday, August 19 at 5 p.m. An appointment to the Committee is expected to take place on Wednesday, September 21.
In addition to Canyon Lake providing the recreational centerpiece for the community, it has always served as a reservoir, currently owned by the Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District. The Canyon Lake Reservoir is a critical part of EVMWD’s water supply system. The reservoir can hold as much as 12,000 acre...
San Bernardino city officials have moved forward with a plan to demolish the long-abandoned Carousel Mall, which closed its doors in 2017. Locals have called for the demolition of the massive formerly popular destination, which has since become grounds for all sorts of crimes including a series of fires, break-ins and vandalism. Just last week, a Rialto woman was fatally shot in the parking lot. Originally erected in 1972, the mall housed 117 different stores and services and had an attached movie theater prior to its closure.The massive property, expanding over 43 acres, is now owned by the city. City officials will look to award a demolition contract by Oct. 2022 at the latest, at which point a timeline for demolition will be formed. They will look to recover the cost by placing the property up for sale once demolition is completed. According to The Press Enterprise, all but one San Bernardino City Councilmember approved the decision -- Councilman Ben Reynoso. In May, the problems associated with the property were amplified when a massive Third Alarm fire broke out inside of the structure, prompting a large emergency response.
The Centers for Disease Control has moved Riverside County and San Bernardino counties into the "High level of Covid Transmission." Riverside County currently has 260 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. A month ago, that number was at 123. San Bernardino County has a total of 258 COVID hospitalizations. A month...
For the past decade, Redlands has seen substantial growth in retail, restaurant and warehouse developments. This year is no exception with the near-completion of the Arrow Train, a new parking structure and the approval of plans to demolish the Redlands Mall. The Redlands Planning Division maintains a list of major...
A new parking policy went into effect in the city of Riverside and the goal is to help the city pay for infrastructure improvements. But small business owners say it's actually costing them, customers. A city council member calls the policy a mistake. Some visitors say that the new parking...
Beaumont is progressing with improvments to Pennsylvania Avenue, approving measures to advance service agreements and designs to widen the street and eventually alter the grade so the street passes below the railroad crossing. During its July 19 city council meeting, Beaumont approved spending $1,069,018 for Union Pacific to install new...
JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – A blaze that erupted near a Jurupa Valley golf course, blackening more than 40 acres, was 30% contained Friday. The “Peralta Fire” was reported at 9:43 p.m. Friday in the area of Peralta Place and Riverview Drive, just east of the Jurupa Hills Country Club, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
As of today, five of seven Riverside County men federally charged with offenses stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol Building are awaiting disposition of their cases, with one defendant vowing to take his to trial to contest the government's allegations. Andrew Alan Hernandez, 45, of Jurupa Valley; Derek Kinnison,
The post Five Riverside County men charged with Capitol incursion await trials appeared first on KESQ.
The Animal Control Deportment of the City of 29 Palms will be the guest on the Z107.7 “Up Close” show this morning (July 22) at 10 A.M. Animal Control Officer Rick Boyd will talk about the important work they do, the Palms and Paws Animal shelter, and tips for keeping your furry friends happy and healthy.
An excessive heat warning has been issued for parts of Riverside County from 11 a.m. Thursday until 8 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 118 are expected in the Coachella Valley, Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert and La Quinta.
Riverside, CA: Firefighters were battling approximately 10 acres of burning brush in heavy fuels on Thursday night, July 21, with 0% containment near Riverview Drive and Kern Drive in Riverside, the Riverside County Fire authority reported. Fire crews remained on the scene for an extended period of time. The fire...
The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Monday to Sunday, July 11 to 17. (IFPD has a new system of reporting and is working to include times in its logs.) • July 10 — EMS, Idyllbrook Dr.. • July 10 — EMS, Saunders Meadow Rd.
Comments / 0