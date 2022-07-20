ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, MO

Henry County Sheriff’s Office K9s receive body armor donation

By Juan Cisneros
 3 days ago
HENRY COUNTY, Mo. — Thanks to a donation from a non-profit, two Henry County Sheriff’s Office K9s are the proud new owners of body armor.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. donated bullet and stab protective vests to Bucky and Elinor.

On Bucky’s vest, “In memory of Marie Jennings” is embroidered on the front. Elinor’s vest has “Honoring those who served and sacrificed” embroidered down the front.

The body armor is made in the United States, custom fitted and certified by the National Institute of Justice.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.’s mission is to provide these vests to law enforcement dogs across the United States.

The non-profit organization is funded by donations and a $960 contribution covers one vest.

