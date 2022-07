PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two men have been arrested after police say they tried to steal catalytic converters from city vehicles in Portsmouth. According to police, officers encountered 49-year-old Michael Britt and 50-year-old Jeffrey Britt around 7:30 p.m., on July 19, on the top floor of the Water Street Garage. The two were in the middle of cutting the vehicle parts off of the city vehicles.

PORTSMOUTH, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO