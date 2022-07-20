Flagstaff continues to preserve its lunar legacy

Local author Peggy Hicks truly enjoys her work. While reading from her latest book, “Bootleggers, Bottles & Badges: The More Sinister Side of the So-called “Model Town” of Clarkdale Arizona,” Hicks brought her stories to life using a trunk-full of props: Authentic antique bottles, newspaper clippings, a pistol, and an old spittoon, which she literally kicked off the stage, intentionally during her performance at Stardust Books on Saturday, July 16.
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued a declaration of emergency for Coconino National Forest on Wednesday after monsoon storms left flooding in parts of the region. Through the declaration, more states resources were made available for response and recovery efforts, adding onto the deployment of the Arizona National Guard last Saturday.
The Arizona Department of Health Services is urging residents of 10 Arizona counties to wear masks indoors as COVID-19 cases surge again. More than two-thirds of Arizona’s counties reported high levels, including Coconino, Gila, Mohave, Navajo and Yavapai counties. This means masks are recommended in public indoor areas. No...
PHOENIX — Coconino County officials are seeking volunteers to help clear debris from homes impacted by the destructive springtime Tunnel Fire. The cleanup event north of Flagstaff is scheduled for Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Volunteers need to register in advance through the United Way volunteer hub and...
Fish Consumption Advisory for Horsethief Basin Lake. Warning for Horsethief Basin Lake located on the Bradshaw Ranger District. There has been a fish consumption advisory in place since January of 2021 and now the waterbody is being listed as impaired. The EPA will add Horsethief Basin as impaired by methylmercury...
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Oftentimes, when people set out to achieve their dreams, it requires a leap of faith. For Matthew Gorman, his dreams consisted of the following: food. Gorman, the owner of Matty G’s, has always been a foodie and worked in the restaurant industry as a secondary job until finally taking that first leap of faith when he opened his first restaurant in California in 2008. With running the restaurant as his main job, Gorman went through his fair share of trials and tribulations. When things didn’t work out with his first endeavor, Gorman decided to take another leap of faith by opening Matty G’s in 2016.
The fun, new sake and sushi-focused establishment emphasizes flavor-forward nigiri and sashimi and has an expansive menu and depth of sake and Japanese whiskies. Flagstaff is becoming a popular foodie destination. Updated: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:45 AM MST. |. “We are a place that has the dining you have...
Jerome might be known as a mining hub turned ghost town, but these days the town is anything but deserted with tens of thousands of visitors. And while ghost hunting is a must-experience activity when in town, Jerome has much more to offer than spooky sightseeing. The town is home to small shops, wineries, and lots of Arizona history—all with views of Arizona at a 5,000-foot elevation. Plus—with it being just two hours away from Phoenix—it’s perfect for a weekend getaway or easy day trip.
Here is your Monsoon Forecast for today, Friday, July 22nd provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. Today, Friday, July 22nd should be a relatively quiet monsoon day. Mainly a Mogollon Rim/White Mountains event today with storms few and far between elsewhere. The monsoon ramp-up begins on Saturday and will arrive in earnest on Sunday when good storm chances are expected across all of northern Arizona.
The Sedona City Council is about ready to vote to approve the 2022-23 budget, which will be the largest in the city’s history, dwarfing the last years’ budgets by tens of millions of dollars. Many fiscally conservative Sedona residents on both sides of the partisan aisle balk at...
WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Clear Sky Resorts just opened a new glamping spot in Arizona, just north of Williams and about 20 minutes south of the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. And you have to see it to believe it. Guests stay in one of 45 domes,...
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — It's a decades-old mystery that still haunts Arizona's high country. On June 12, 1987, Cathy Sposito went out with her friends for dinner. The New York native was in Yavapai County for school, studying at Prescott College. She told her friends she planned to go hiking in the morning but they didn't realize they'd never see her again.
ASH FORK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a gunfight that left two people hurt early Thursday morning in Ash Fork. YCSO officials said they got a call about a shooting in Ash Fork just off Cooks Trail around midnight. The caller reported two people had been shot and that “the guy with the gun” said he wasn’t going to put it down when law enforcement arrives. As a precaution, 15 officers were called to respond along with the county’s SWAT team.
Some Jerome locals fed up with visitors taking their permitted parking spots. The town has created permitted parking for residents, but some visitors aren’t following the rules. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Maceo Carter says on his flight from Phoenix to Denver, United Airlines employees broke his wheelchair to...
There isn’t an exact moment that made Leslie Hoffman decide to leave her job as an election administrator in Arizona. But over the past two years, she’s had to take stock of new realities in her job as the county recorder in Yavapai County, north of Phoenix: She’s received threatening phone calls and hateful online messages. She’s had to read countless conspiratorial emails about election security. She’s been heckled at public meetings.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Yavapai County officials are investigating a shooting that injured multiple people early Thursday morning in Ash Fork. Police started getting 911 calls at about midnight for reports of a "guy with the gun" near Cooks Trail. At least two people sustained life-threatening injuries and have...
29-Year-Old Motorcyclist Died in a Crash near Interstate 17. The crash happened on July 18th, just before 6:00 p.m. on State Route 260 near Interstate-17. According to reports, a Harley-Davidson, driven by Roberson, struck a Ford pickup. As a result of the collision, Roberson sustained critical injuries. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.
A man jumped into the water near a popular Arizona state park and never resurfaced, officials said. The 30-year-old man jumped into water near Slide Rock State Park on Saturday, July 9, the Sedona Fire District said. He didn’t resurface. “Due to the length of time underwater, this call...
Early this morning around midnight YCSO deputies and criminal investigators, along with Coconino Sheriff’s Office and DPS, responded to the scene of a shooting in Ash Fork off Cooks Trail. The 911 call said two people had been shot and the “guy with the gun” allegedly said he would not put the gun down when law enforcement showed up.
Tuesday, July 19th, at approximately 2 am, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call in Castle Canyon Mesa for a vehicle that allegedly crashed into a residence. It was reported that the male driver, 34-year-old Brandon Little, a Prescott Valley resident, fled the scene only to return...
Comments / 0