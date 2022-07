Vince McMahon announced that he is retiring from his role as Chairman and CEO of WWE. McMahon is currently the subject of an investigation by the WWE Board of Directors after allegedly paying millions of dollars to former employees in order to keep affairs and alleged sexual misconduct quiet. News of the investigation first dropped via a report from The Wall Street Journal on June 15, but the sequence of events leading up to the investigation goes as far back as 2005 and results in more than $12 million getting paid out.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO