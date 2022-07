KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 6-year-old who drowned earlier this month at Oceans of Fun was laid to rest Friday. Loved ones held the memorial service for Adeline Stewart. "I know Addy would have wanted this because, according to her, God gave us two books: The Bible and this joke book," said Therron Stewart, Addy's father.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO