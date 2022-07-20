ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yucca Valley, CA

HI-DESERT AND JOSHUA BASIN WATER BOARDS MEET

By Mike Lipsitz
z1077fm.com
 3 days ago

This afternoon in Yucca Valley, directors at the Hi-Desert Water District have a busy agenda planned for the water agency’s regularly scheduled 4 p.m. meeting (Wednesday, July 20, 2022). While in...

z1077fm.com

Comments / 0

 

z1077fm.com

COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER BOARD MEETS TONIGHT

The Morongo Basin Community Health Center governing board meets tonight at 6:00 p.m. at their offices at 6530 LaContenta Road. Suite 700 in Yucca Valley. The meeting will be both in-person and online. In-person attendees will be required to wear a mask. Instructions to attend online are in this story at Z1077fm.com. After an opportunity for public comments the board will discuss recent restructuring of care, and approval of a satellite office in Yucca Valley.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
z1077fm.com

TWENTYNINE PALMS CITY COUNCIL IN A BUSY SPECIAL SESSION LAST NIGHT

Last night’s Twentynine Palms City Council meeting began with a reluctant goodbye to Captain Luke Niles, who will retire from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (SBCSD) after 20 years on July 28. The council then held two public hearings, the first on lighting and landscaping, and the...
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
z1077fm.com

ADD A COP TO YOUR COFFEE ON FRIDAY MORNING

Stop by the Yucca Valley Starbucks this Friday morning from 8AM to 10AM for a chance to get to know your local law enforcement a little better. The Morongo Basin CHP and San Bernardino County Sheriffs will be there for “Coffee With a Cop” – which gives the public a forum for casual conversation with law enforcement. If you have young ones, you are encouraged to bring them along for kid-friendly activities and a chance to win some school supplies.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
z1077fm.com

YUCCA VALLEY SUMMER CONCERT AT THE COMMUNITY CENTER TOMORROW

The Town of Yucca Valley Summer Music Festival is back at the Community Center Softball fields tomorrow night (July 23) with the band Skynyrd & Friends playing Rock music. Additional Saturday concerts will be offered, July 30, August 6 and August 13. Concerts are from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Food and drink is available at the concert. All ages are welcome, and admission is free. The concert schedule for the rest of the series is:
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
z1077fm.com

YUCCA VALLEY WOMAN CITED, OVER 72 ANIMALS REMOVED FROM HER HOME

A Yucca Valley woman was cited for animal cruelty and over 72 animals were removed from her home yesterday (July 20) after she refused an earlier offer of assistance. According to the Sheriff’s Department, Thursday, July 15th, Deputies became aware of possible animal cruelty and neglect at a residence in the 8000 block of Warren Vista in Yucca Valley. Detective Ables contacted the homeowner, Leslie McMillan, 66, and offered to assist her in placing the animals into an animal rescue facility, McMillan refused.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
z1077fm.com

A SPECIAL NIGHT OF MUSIC COMING TO THE JOSHUA TREE RETREAT CENTER JULY 23RD

The Joshua Tree Retreat Center proudly announces a very special evening of Indigenous inspired music on Saturday, July 23rd, from 7pm–10pm. This one night special event features the reggae-rock band Tha ‘Yotes with special guest vocalist Sage Bond. Spotlighting a flute invocation by Hunter E Redday and featuring music from the band’s Xoyote Soldier album, this evening of native cultural immersion through music is a unique opportunity. The ‘Yotes are based in Flagstaff Arizona with Ed Kabotie, Hunter RedDay, Andrew Baker and Alec Tippett, and are notable for their catchy melodies, lively performances and conscious message. Sage Bond is a powerful vocalist hailing from the Colorado River Plateau region.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
z1077fm.com

29 PALMS CITY TRUCK STOLEN FROM PARKS AND RECREATION PARKING LOT

Particularly brazen thieves stole a 29 Palms City truck from the Parks and Recreation office parking lot at Luckie Park Wednesday night. According to Parks and Rec. Manager Keri Minatrea, the truck was stolen at about 1:20am from a lighted lot with numerous security cameras. The Dodge Ram 1500 truck was white with city logos and “parks and recreation” letters on the doors was discovered missing at 10:00 a.m. While the thieves took care with the cameras, there was partial footage of them leaving in the truck.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
z1077fm.com

13 MILE CAR CHASE OVER REGISTRATION STICKER; FELON STILL AT LARGE

What started out as a routine stop led Morongo Basin Deputies on a 13 mile pursuit through. A motorcyclist stopped for a no-helmet violation took off and led deputies on a chase through Joshua Tree on Sunday July 17th. Yucca Valley resident Adam Michael Webster, 34, nearly collided with other motorists as he avoided deputies on his off road motorcycle near Sunburst and Chollita Road, and when the pursuit led into the open desert, the Sheriff’s aviation unit was called to provide chase.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
z1077fm.com

ARMED ROBBERY IN TWENTYNINE PALMS LEADS TO THREE JUVENILE ARRESTS

A loaded firearm turned a simple shoplifting into an armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon charge for multiple juveniles in Twentynine Palms. According to the Sheriff’s Department, a business in the 6000 block of Adobe Road was robbed Friday (July 15th). Staff at the unnamed business confronted two female juveniles who were suspected of stealing items. One of the juvenile suspects then pointed a loaded firearm at an employee before both suspects fled to a nearby apartment complex. The two suspects and a third male juvenile, whose names are being withheld because of the ages, were located, arrested and booked into County Juvenile Hall for investigation of Armed Robbery and Assault with a deadly weapon.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
z1077fm.com

EAGLES TRIBUTE AT TORTOISE ROCK CASINO TOMORROW

If you love the Eagles…you’ll love “one of these nights”, performing this Saturday night at Tortoise Rock Casino in Twentynine Palms. They promise an unforgettable night featuring all of your favorite hits from the Eagles, one of the most successful rock bands of all time! Concerts are from 8:00 until 9:30 p.m. outdoors under the stars! And are free.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA

