HI-DESERT AND JOSHUA BASIN WATER BOARDS MEET

The Joshua Tree Retreat Center proudly announces a very special evening of Indigenous inspired music on Saturday, July 23rd, from 7pm–10pm. This one night special event features the reggae-rock band Tha ‘Yotes with special guest vocalist Sage Bond. Spotlighting a flute invocation by Hunter E Redday and featuring music from the band’s Xoyote Soldier album, this evening of native cultural immersion through music is a unique opportunity. The ‘Yotes are based in Flagstaff Arizona with Ed Kabotie, Hunter RedDay, Andrew Baker and Alec Tippett, and are notable for their catchy melodies, lively performances and conscious message. Sage Bond is a powerful vocalist hailing from the Colorado River Plateau region.
