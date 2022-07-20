ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twentynine Palms, CA

SHADE STRUCTURES TO GO UP AT LUCKIE PARK

By Robert Haydon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction begins today at Luckie Park to install the new bleacher shade...

29 PALMS CITY TRUCK STOLEN FROM PARKS AND RECREATION PARKING LOT

Particularly brazen thieves stole a 29 Palms City truck from the Parks and Recreation office parking lot at Luckie Park Wednesday night. According to Parks and Rec. Manager Keri Minatrea, the truck was stolen at about 1:20am from a lighted lot with numerous security cameras. The Dodge Ram 1500 truck was white with city logos and “parks and recreation” letters on the doors was discovered missing at 10:00 a.m. While the thieves took care with the cameras, there was partial footage of them leaving in the truck.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
YUCCA VALLEY SUMMER CONCERT AT THE COMMUNITY CENTER TOMORROW

The Town of Yucca Valley Summer Music Festival is back at the Community Center Softball fields tomorrow night (July 23) with the band Skynyrd & Friends playing Rock music. Additional Saturday concerts will be offered, July 30, August 6 and August 13. Concerts are from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Food and drink is available at the concert. All ages are welcome, and admission is free. The concert schedule for the rest of the series is:
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER BOARD MEETS TONIGHT

The Morongo Basin Community Health Center governing board meets tonight at 6:00 p.m. at their offices at 6530 LaContenta Road. Suite 700 in Yucca Valley. The meeting will be both in-person and online. In-person attendees will be required to wear a mask. Instructions to attend online are in this story at Z1077fm.com. After an opportunity for public comments the board will discuss recent restructuring of care, and approval of a satellite office in Yucca Valley.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
YUCCA VALLEY WOMAN CITED, OVER 72 ANIMALS REMOVED FROM HER HOME

A Yucca Valley woman was cited for animal cruelty and over 72 animals were removed from her home yesterday (July 20) after she refused an earlier offer of assistance. According to the Sheriff’s Department, Thursday, July 15th, Deputies became aware of possible animal cruelty and neglect at a residence in the 8000 block of Warren Vista in Yucca Valley. Detective Ables contacted the homeowner, Leslie McMillan, 66, and offered to assist her in placing the animals into an animal rescue facility, McMillan refused.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Protestors speak out against proposed rooftop solar rules

Proposed rooftop solar rules could impact Southern California Edison customers whether they have solar panels or not. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has a proposed decision that could change the financial rules for rooftop solar panels. More than 60 protestors gathered outside the Southern California Edison office in Cathedral City on Wednesday morning in response The post Protestors speak out against proposed rooftop solar rules appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

House fire in Desert Hot Springs

Cal Fire is mopping up the aftermath of a house fire in the 69200 block of Parkside Dr., Desert Hot Springs in the Desert Crest Country Club. According to Cal Fire's Twitter page, firefighters responded to a call of a single-wide mobile home fully involved at 8 p.m. Monday. Residential Structure Fire - 8:00pm 69200 The post House fire in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
kclu.org

Ventura County detectives break up Southern California brothel ring

Ventura County prosecutors say eight people have pled guilty to charges they ran a half dozen brothels in Southern California disguised as legitimate businesses. The Ventura County Human Trafficking Task Force started an investigation in September of 2020, after seeing online ads offering sex. It led them to businesses in...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Suspect tased during fight at Palm Desert mall parking lot

Authorities are looking for suspects after a fight led to a man getting tased at the parking lot of the Palm Desert mall. The incident was reported to authorities at 6:42 p.m. at the Shops at Palm Desert on Highway 111. The call originally came in as a shots fired call but deputies confirmed there The post Suspect tased during fight at Palm Desert mall parking lot appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
AIR AND LAND SHERIFF UNITS CHASE MOTORCYCLIST INTO OPEN DESERT

A dramatic air chase into the Joshua Tree desert were the results of an attempted safety-violation stop. A motorcyclist stopped for a no-helmet violation took off and led deputies on a chase through Joshua Tree on Sunday July 17th. Yucca Valley resident Adam Michael Webster, 34, nearly collided with other motorists as he avoided deputies on his off road motorcycle near Sunburst and Chollita Road, and when the pursuit led into the open desert, the Sheriff’s aviation unit was called to provide chase.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Residents in Palm Springs mobile home park deal with power outage as hot temperatures continue

Residents at the Santiago Sun Canyon Estates mobile home park in north Palm Springs said their power unexpectedly went out Saturday around 5 p.m. Many residents are worried about their health and safety since the temperatures outside are dangerously hot. "We get no information from management as to what's going on," said four-year resident Janice The post Residents in Palm Springs mobile home park deal with power outage as hot temperatures continue appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Homicide investigation underway in Desert Hot Springs

Desert Hot Springs Police are investigating a homicide off of 6th Street in Desert Hot Springs. Police have closed off the streets between Cactus Drive and Palm Drive for the investigation. The Riverside County Coroner’s Office is on the scene as well. closed off the streets between Cactus Drive and Palm Drive. Photo by Chris The post Homicide investigation underway in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
13 MILE CAR CHASE OVER REGISTRATION STICKER; FELON STILL AT LARGE

What started out as a routine stop led Morongo Basin Deputies on a 13 mile pursuit through. A motorcyclist stopped for a no-helmet violation took off and led deputies on a chase through Joshua Tree on Sunday July 17th. Yucca Valley resident Adam Michael Webster, 34, nearly collided with other motorists as he avoided deputies on his off road motorcycle near Sunburst and Chollita Road, and when the pursuit led into the open desert, the Sheriff’s aviation unit was called to provide chase.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

More than 70 animals removed from Yucca Valley home due to neglect and malnutrition

More than 70 animals were removed from a home in Yucca Valley after they were found suffering from neglect and malnutrition. Authorities said they first become aware of home on Thursday. A detective from the Morongo Basin contacted the homeowner, a 66-year-old woman, and offered to assist her in placing the animals into an animal rescue facility. The homeowner refused the assistance, according to the Sheriff's Dept.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
FREE FOOD DISTRIBUTION AT THREE LOCATIONS THIS MONDAY (JULY 18)

Times are tough for many these days with food, housing and energy prices going through the roof. As inflation causes prices to raise, help is out there for anyone needing assistance filling their pantry throughout the month of July in the Morongo Basin. This Monday (July 18) USDA food distributions are at Belfield Hall in Landers from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., in Joshua Tree at the Community Center at 6171 Sunburst in Joshua Tree from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and in Yucca Valley at the Good Shepard Lutheran Church from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
JOSHUA TREE, CA

