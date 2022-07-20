SHADE STRUCTURES TO GO UP AT LUCKIE PARK

Particularly brazen thieves stole a 29 Palms City truck from the Parks and Recreation office parking lot at Luckie Park Wednesday night. According to Parks and Rec. Manager Keri Minatrea, the truck was stolen at about 1:20am from a lighted lot with numerous security cameras. The Dodge Ram 1500 truck was white with city logos and “parks and recreation” letters on the doors was discovered missing at 10:00 a.m. While the thieves took care with the cameras, there was partial footage of them leaving in the truck.

TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO